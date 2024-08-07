Celtic and Brendan Rodgers are reportedly in the race to sign a Brighton attacker, amid talks over Matt O’Riley heading to the Premier League side.

Celtic transfer rumours

The Hoops began their Scottish Premiership title defence in fine fashion over the weekend, brushing aside Kilmarnock 4-0 at Celtic Park. One star to feature in the opening weekend win was O’Riley, who grabbed an assist for Liam Scales' goal, however, speculation regarding his Parkhead future remains ongoing.

Brighton are thought to be keen on signing the Denmark international before the deadline and are in talks over a deal amid interest from Chelsea and Atalanta in Italy.

Rumours elsewhere have even suggested they are prepared to go over the Scottish transfer record to secure a deal. That would be in excess of £25m following Jota’s move to Saudi Arabia last summer, however, there could still be more player to arrive in Glasgow.

One of those could be Norwich City striker Adam Idah following his successful loan spell last season, with one journalist believing he is “heading” for a return to Celtic.

Related Celtic could land dream signing for Hatate in swoop for £7m star The Hoops have been linked with an interest in the central midfielder this summer.

The Hoops have also been monitoring the situation of Dundee central midfielder Luke McCowan, who could be a target to replace O'Riley, but a new name has now emerged in the media and interestingly, he plays for Brighton.

Celtic keen on signing Facundo Buonanotte

According to reports abroad, relayed by Sport Witness, Celtic are in the race to sign Brighton attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte. The Hoops and Southampton are in the mix to sign the 19-year-old and have been given a boost after Feyenoord pulled out of a loan deal for the Argentine.

That has opened the door for Celtic and the Saints to swoop, however, the Hoops’ talks with Brighton for O’Riley could give them an advantage.

Buonanotte is a left-footed attacking midfielder who can also play on the right wing if required, so would offer Rodgers a versatile option in the final third.

Called a “top talent” by Fabrizio Romano, the teenager has already won two senior caps for Argentina and has already made 50 senior appearances for the Seagulls, scoring five times and providing two assists.

He has even been likened to Argentine icon Lionel Messi by Carlos Tevez, who said: “The way he brakes and accelerates reminds me a lot of Messi. It has been a long time since I’ve seen a boy play like that, giving me so much pleasure, and I watch a lot of football. He has a great mentality. He doesn’t seem only 17. He is at a high level and I don’t think he has a ceiling. He can go as high as he wants.”

Valued at €18m by Transfermarkt, securing Buonanotte’s services on a season-long loan could be a shrewd piece of business.