Whilst it's been a quiet transfer window so far at Celtic, the Bhoys are reportedly planning to sell one particular player who has struggled to replicate the "promise" that he once showed under Ange Postecoglou since Brendan Rodgers' arrival.

Celtic transfer news

Under a month until the new Scottish Premiership campaign gets underway, Celtic are yet to welcome a single fresh face through the transfer market, leaving them without a replacement for the retired Joe Hart among other reinforcements.

Rodgers recently recognised his side's inactivity too, saying via Football Scotland: “It's natural to ask that question because we’re a club that needs to improve the squad. We’ve had players targeted for a while. It’s still bubbling away but it’s never easy. I mentioned before about getting at least a couple in before we go to America. That's still the idea.

“We all know we lost three players and they were very important players for us. That alone demonstrates we need to make that right and we also have to improve. I’m confident we’ll be able to do that."

With that said, however, the Bhoys' next move could yet be another departure. According to BBC Wales reporter Ian Mitchelmore, Celtic are planning to sell Hyeon-gyu Oh amid interest from Swansea City this summer. Mitchelmore believes that the South Korean "showed real promise under Ange" but has since struggled under Rodgers, leading to Celtic's decision.

Still 23 years old, it's a decision that could eventually come back to bite the Scottish champions, who are seemingly set to be ruthless this summer.

Oh needs Swansea move after Celtic struggles

At his best, Oh attracted the interest of Celtic thanks to his performances in the K-League with Suwon Bluewings before showing glimpses of that form under Postecoglou. Since the Australian swapped Scotland for North London and Tottenham Hotspur, however, Oh has struggled to earn a starting place under Rodgers and now finds himself at a crossroads.

Hyeon-gyu Oh League Stats 22/23 (via Transfermarkt) 23/24 (via Transfermarkt) Starts 1 3 Goals 2 5 Assists 0 0

Starting just four Scottish Premiership games in two seasons, Oh desperately needs a summer switch. His record, despite limited game time, is fairly impressive. The 23-year-old, with just four starts to his name and a spree of substitute appearances, has managed seven league goals during his time at Celtic.

Nonetheless, the Hoops are reportedly keen to show the forward the door this summer in a deal that would benefit both parties. Those in Glasgow will hope that his exit is the last attacking departure this summer, however, following rumours that Atalanta have become the latest club to join the race for Matt O'Riley's signature. Unlike Oh, the Dane is a player Celtic will be desperate to keep.