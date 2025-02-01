After bidding farewell to Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic have now reportedly turned their attention towards a fresh attacking option in a deal worth £8m for Brendan Rodgers ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

Celtic transfer news

Having initially been on course for a quiet transfer window, Celtic have enjoyed a frantic final couple of weeks, resulting in the shock return of Jota. The Portuguese winger officially completed his return less than two years after swapping Scotland for Al-Ittihad and arrives with plenty of making up to do at Celtic Park.

Meanwhile, as one attacking star arrived, another headed for the exit door with Kyogo completing a mid-season switch to Ligue 1 side Rennes, where he will replace Jota. In a swap that suits all parties, it's Jota who Celtic hope will hit the ground running and pick up where he left off.

Speaking for the first time since returning, the winger told Celtic's official website: "It's very nostalgic for me because it was such an amazing feeling and all the moments that I felt through my two seasons here, and I'm just delighted to be back. I'm really excited and I just can't wait to start.

"The best thing in Glasgow, besides Celtic obviously, is the people, and I feel like I need a place with soul, where I feel at home. This is definitely something I was looking for, and I think there is no better match than Celtic."

However, the returning star may not be the final incoming through the door ahead of Monday. According to Daily Record, Celtic are now plotting a last-minute move to sign David Strelec from Slovan Bratislava, who value their forward at £8m in the remaining days of the window.

"Excellent" Strelec would be a gamble

If reports are anything to go by, it seems that if it won't be Mathias Kvistgaarden arriving in the current window, it may well be Strelec. But the 23-year-old would certainly be a gamble at £8m.

Whilst he has enjoyed a clinical campaign for Slovan Bratislava, scoring 15 goals in 35 games, it wasn't so long ago that he was struggling at Serie B side Spezia, which should perhaps send alarm bells ringing for Celtic.

At this stage, whether Strelec is worth the gamble is a question that only Celtic can answer. After bidding farewell to Kyogo, there's no doubt that they could do with an attacking addition, but if they are to splash out, it must be on a guaranteed goalscorer.

Meanwhile, despite his Serie B failure, Strelec earned the praise of football talent scout Jacek Kulig for his "excellent" work for Slovakia at Euro 2024 last summer, as he created his side's goal against England.

With a matter of days remaining until the transfer window slams shut, Celtic must either take a gamble or look elsewhere for attacking options.