Looking to retain their Scottish Premiership crown next season, Celtic are reportedly plotting a move to sign a free agent who Brendan Rodgers loves this summer.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys' main focus at the start of the summer may well be keeping hold of their best players, including Matt O'Riley. The impressive midfielder has attracted a lot of interest over the last few months, and rightly so, but Celtic must do everything to either keep hold of the Dane or at least cash in for the right price and reinvest that money wisely.

Meanwhile, when it comes to incomings, the likes of Kieran Tierney have been linked with a move in what would be a sensational return. The Scotland international left the Hoops back in 2019, before injuries brought any progress at Arsenal to a crashing halt, and he was sent on loan to Real Sociedad last season. At a career crossroads, Tierney could now reunite with Celtic and Rodgers this summer.

He may not be the only player to reunite with his former club, either. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Celtic are now plotting to re-sign Stuart Armstrong this summer following the end of his Southampton contract. A free agent, the midfielder could get the chance to make a sensational return six years after swapping Celtic Park for St Mary's.

Earning a reported £65,000 a week, Armstrong may hope that teams like Celtic are in a position to pay his hefty salary next season, given that they'll be avoiding a transfer fee altogether.

What's more, it's certainly one that Rodgers could get behind, having lavished Armstrong with praise during his time at Celtic, saying (via the Daily Mail): "He’s technically very strong and tactically he understands now how to keep the ball. When I first came in, he gave it away too cheaply.

"He wants to progress to be a player, so we reinforced the possession element of his game. He’s also got a good range of pass, can shoot and is good on set-pieces. So he’s really developing very well and, to put on top of that, he’s a really bright boy."

"Strong" Armstrong can pick up where he left off

Celtic could be primed to win a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title next season under Rodgers - and with Armstrong and Tierney picking up medals, it would be quite the twist. Simply put, six years on from Armstrong's exit, not much seems to have changed at the top of Scottish football. And now he can pick up where he left off if he completes a return this summer.

Stuart Armstrong Celtic record Appearances 144 Goals 28 Assists 25 Titles 4 (via Transfermarkt)

Now 32 years old, it would be fitting for the former Southampton midfielder to end his career at the club he's enjoyed most success, especially if he caps it off with even more titles in the Scottish Premiership. A free agent on the move, a Celtic return makes perfect sense for Armstrong this summer.