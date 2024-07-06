Still looking to replace Joe Hart following his retirement at the end of last season, Celtic have reportedly turned their attention towards a Euro 2024 shot-stopper who will be allowed to leave his current club this summer.

Celtic transfer news

Yet to get their summer business underway, Celtic's main focus still seems to be set on finding a replacement for Hart. The veteran shot-stopper called time on an excellent career at the end of last season, having enjoyed a resurgent spell in Scotland. He left not only a Scottish Premiership champion but also a Scottish Cup winner in his final game for the club over Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Since then, the Bhoys have been linked with a number of names, from Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher all the way to Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka, but neither goalkeeper has emerged to take Hart's place. Instead, the search has simply gone on before reportedly taking Celtic to France.

According to L'Equipe, Celtic are now positioning themselves to sign Yvon Mvogo this summer, having already enquired with Ligue 2 outfit Lorient over the goalkeeper's availability. Free to leave this summer, the Switzerland international has quite the decision to make amid reported interest from Celtic, Parma and fellow French side Nantes.

30 years old, if Celtic are looking to replace Hart's experience, then Mvogo could be their man as he attempts to bounce straight back into a top-flight side following Lorient's Ligue 1 relegation last season, having spent his summer in the backup role behind Yan Sommer for Switzerland at Euro 2024.

"Magnificent" Mvogo can replace Hart

Enjoying an impressive individual season despite Lorient's relegation, Mvogo ticks plenty of boxes for Celtic in search of replacing Hart this summer. The shot-stopper is still at his best and the fact that he's allowed to leave Lorient this summer should make any negotiations for his signature fairly simple for the Scottish champions.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Yvon Mvogo Joe Hart Clean Sheets 4 13 Save Percentage 72% 70.1% Saves 142 61

In a struggling side, Mvogo's impressive save percentage instantly stands out, highlighting that he certainly did all he could to keep Lorient up in Ligue 1 last season, even if his efforts went unrewarded.

Earning praise throughout his time in France, French journalist David Lemos dubbed Mvogo's return to form after five and a half months on the sidelines in April of 2023 as "magnificent". Now, it is Celtic who could benefit from his hard work and finally replace Hart in the process this summer.

As the Bhoys look to get their summer business underway, welcoming Mvogo would be an ideal place to start, especially as the new Scottish Premiership campaign edges closer and closer to commencing at Celtic Park.