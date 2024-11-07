Celtic are now ready to offer a major wage increase to one of their key men in a bid to convince them to sign a new contract in Scotland, it has been claimed.

Following a 7-1 thrashing by Borussia Dortmund in their second Champions League outing of the season, Celtic looked rank outsiders to qualify for the knockout stages of the new-look Champions League.

However, the Scottish Premiership champions have turned it around since, drawing with Europa League champions Atalanta before pulling off a famous 3-1 win over German side RB Leipzig in their most recent outing.

Goals from Nicolas Kuhn and Reo Hatate helped the Bhoys come from a goal down in front of a raucous Celtic Park to claim all three points, and move to seven from four games.

Currently in one of the knockout qualification spots, Brendan Rodgers' side face games against Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb, Young Boys and Aston Villa in their final four games, likely needing three wins from those to cement an automatic qualification spot and two for a spot in the knockout qualification round.

It continues what has been a strong start to the season domestically, with Celtic yet to lose this season and sitting joint top of the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen, who they drew 2-2 with last month before thrashing them 6-0 in the Scottish League Cup. Now, there is more good news for the Bhoys.

Celtic make contract breakthrough

That comes as reports claim that Celtic have made a breakthrough in talks over a new contract for defender Alistair Johnston, which will see him pick up a hefty pay rise.

The defender, who Pat Nevin described as "spectacular" in their win over RB Leipzig, has become one of the first names on Rodgers' teamsheet following his move in January 2023, and though he is under contract until 2027 as things stand, his form is set to be rewarded with a new deal in a bid to ward off potential interest from abroad.

Alistair Johnston's 24/25 season Appearances 16 Goals 4 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 4

As per the Daily Record, Celtic and the defender are "close to agreeing a new contract", which "will hand the 26-year-old a significant increase in salary" as well as increasing the length of his stay. It is added that talks have advanced "significantly", with Johnston's agent having flown to Scotland to finalise the deal.

However, there is less good news for the contract of fellow defender Greg Taylor, who is set to become a free agent as things stand at the end of the campaign. Speaking earlier in the season, Rodgers revealed tying him down to a new contract was a "priority", however the report adds that "there has been nothing agreed with the Scotland international", which will likely be Celtic's next focus.