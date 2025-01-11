Looking to seal a dominant Scottish Premiership title victory, Celtic are reportedly set to accelerate their move to sign a young attacking reinforcement who could replace Daizen Maeda.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys are currently 18 points clear of closest title competitors in what has been a dominant campaign in the Scottish top flight, but are seemingly in a ruthless mood as the January transfer window continues to roll on.

And with Champions League action soon returning, the Scottish giants may even get the chance to cause further shocks on the European stage, having already defeated the likes of RB Leipzig this season.

The fact that they're clear and away at the top of the Scottish Premiership should undoubtedly aid their push to reach the next stage of the Champions League, as could any potential reinforcements.

On that front, the likes of Bazoumana Toure have already been mentioned among the headlines, with Celtic reportedly set to submit a bid of as much as £10m to secure the services of the young central defender.

However, it's not just defensive reinforcements that the Bhoys are setting their sights on in the January transfer window. According to Football Insider, Celtic are now accelerating their move to sign Sondre Orjasaeter from Sarpsborg 08 this month in a deal that would welcome a player ready to eventually replace Daizen Maeda.

Just 21 years old, Orjasaeter has entered Celtic's radar following an impressive breakthrough in Norway on top of their own need for attacking depth as they enter the second half of the campaign. As per Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph, though, the Norwegian side are looking for £7m to sell their young star.

Maeda, now 27 years old, has once again been among the stars of the show for Brendan Rodgers this season, but could yet get the chance to move back into the No 9 role and away from the left wing if Orjasaeter arrives this month.

Celtic should splash out on "interesting" Orjasaeter

Described as "another interesting young player from Norway" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, Orjasaeter's £7m fee could quickly turn into a bargain if he was to complete a move and continue an impressive rise. Just last season, the 21-year-old was the star of the show at Sarpsborg - scoring six goals and assisting another seven in all competitions.

Thinking ahead to when Maeda is eventually past the peak of his powers certainly isn't a bad idea either, and the young Norway star seems to be a worthy candidate to do just that at Celtic Park.

Whilst the Scottish Premiership is all but sealed in the current campaign, Rodgers will no doubt already have his sights set on defending his side's throne for years to come, and perhaps even stepping things up on the European stage in the remainder of the season.