Celtic have been handed a major blow as it has emerged that one member of their squad is set to miss the next few weeks, with the news confirmed by Brendan Rodgers himself.

Celtic face defining clash

The Scottish Premiership champions are on course for another treble as things stand, but face a challenge to continue their challenge in Europe this season after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at Celtic Park.

Though not an unassailable lead by any means, Rodgers and co. head to the Allianz Arena needing to win by a single goal to force extra time, and to win by two in order to reach the last 16 of the competition.

It is the only blot on what has been an excellent season to date; already Scottish League Cup Champions, they have a massive lead in the Scottish top flight and are massive favourites to lift the Scottish Cup after Rangers were knocked out by Queen's Park.

But they aren't having it all their own way, and now they have been hit with a fresh injury concern.

Celtic to be without midfielder for weeks

That comes as Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Paulo Bernardo is set to be sidelined for several weeks in a blow for the Bhoys.

The Portuguese midfielder limped out of action during their fifth round tie against Raith Rovers, which Celtic went on to win 5-0 to progress to the next round of the Scottish Cup. And now, Rodgers has confirmed that he is likely to be absent until at least the next international break (in the second half of March).

"Paulo has got his ankle in a boot", Rodgers explained. "So, yeah, so he'll be maybe four or five weeks. Paolo's obviously done great for us this season and what we've tried to do with all the players is try and show we keep them fit by rotating and maximising the whole squad.

"Obviously, sadly, he's out for another little while. But like you say, we've still got good numbers in that position. With so many games, it's needed.”

Games that Paulo Bernardo is set to miss Dundee United (Home) Bayern Munich (Away) Hibernian (Away) Aberdeen (Home) St Mirren (Away) Hibernian (Home) Rangers (Home)

Bernardo has started 11 games for Celtic this season in the Scottish Premiership, coming off the bench in a further 11 and grabbing two goals and two assists in that time, while his performance in the Old Firm derby back in September was hailed as "excellent" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

In better news for Celtic fans, James Forrest is stepping up his own recovery from injury having been absent since the League Cup win over Rangers, but Rodgers cautioned that his return will not be as swift as many would perhaps hope.

“James took his first day on the pitch yesterday. So he's starting to move and jog. So hopefully in the coming weeks, he'll be coming back", Rodgers explained.

"He'll be a great addition when he comes back. Tuesday will be a bit early for him though. He's nowhere near that. He's just planted his foot out on the grass yesterday for the first time. So it's going to be a few weeks yet.”

That means that Celtic will be without both for the return trip to Munich in midweek, while they will also both potentially be absent for the next Old Firm derby clash in just over a month's time, though Rodgers will be hoping that Forrest at least will be back by that point.