Yet to officially get their summer business underway, Celtic are reportedly set to make a new and improved offer to sign a striker who Brendan Rodgers is a big fan of.

Celtic transfer news

Improving a side who have just won a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title is no easy task, but as Rangers continue to welcome reinforcements ahead of Philippe Clement's first full season in charge, Celtic must ensure that they maintain their spot at the pinnacle of Scottish football. However, much of their focus so far has seemingly been centred around keeping hold of star players such as Matt O'Riley.

To no surprise, the Dane has attracted a lot of interest after an outstanding season at Celtic Park, and could yet find himself on his way to the English Premier League as Leicester City reportedly make their move. O'Riley's exit would certainly be a blow for Rodgers and his side's attacking output, especially if the former Liverpool boss manages to welcome a player who'd be the ideal partner for the 23-year-old in the form of Adam Idah this summer.

The Bhoys have already seen one £4m offer rejected for the Norwich City striker, but reports suggest that this saga is far from over. According to Football Insider, Celtic are set to make an improved offer to sign Idah this summer, though it remains to be seen whether that offer matches Norwich's £6m asking price.

After starring on loan in Scotland in the second half of last season, Idah reportedly wants to leave Carrow Road in favour of reuniting with Celtic on a permanent basis. Given how he found his goalscoring touch in Glasgow last time out, the deal certainly makes sense for all parties involved if the Scottish giants can match the Canaries' price demands in the coming months.

"Quick" Idah needs Celtic move

As much as Celtic could do with Idah's goalscoring prowess, the Norwich man arguably needs a permanent switch to the Hoops even more. The 23-year-old was beginning to stagnate in Norfolk and looked increasingly unlikely to discover his best form until he burst into Scottish football to leave his mark, even scoring the winning goal in Celtic's Scottish Cup final win over Rangers.

Adam Idah stats (via Transfermarkt) Celtic 23/24 Norwich career Appearances 19 115 Goals 9 17 Assists 2 4

In 106 fewer appearances, Idah managed over half the number of goals at Celtic than he has scored throughout his entire Norwich career, highlighting the sudden rise that he enjoyed last season.

It's no surprise that Idah earned a big fan in Rodgers, who told the Independent last season: "The board know how I feel on Adam, that was the reason for bringing him in. He’s been a real catalyst for us, especially over the last few months.

"I knew what I was getting because I’d seen him in the Premier League at 18. He has all the attributes. He’s fast, dynamic, strong and I felt with better positioning, he’d get goals. What he’s done since coming in is show that he’s a goalscorer. He gets different types of goals."