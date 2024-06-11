Celtic are among those chasing a move for a former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich talent this summer, but will face stiff competition for his signature.

Rodgers keen to build on success

Though at times it looked unlikely, Brendan Rodgers did end up with a domestic double to crown his first season as Celtic boss (this time around), scooping the Scottish Cup as well as the Scottish Premiership, both at the expense of Rangers.

They are keen to make Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo's loan moves permanent this summer, with the former in particular having had a transformational effect on Celtic's attack.

Joining from Norwich in midseason, Idah scored 9 goals in 19 games and grabbed a further 2 assists, leading Rodgers to admit he wanted the 23-year-old to be signed permanently.

“Hopefully we can do something. He has a long-term contract at Norwich but he is definitely one I would love to bring back here. At 23 with the potential and quality he has I think he can really push on in his career.”

But their transfer business will stretch beyond loanees this summer, and they appear to have identified a potential gem.

Bhoys chasing ex-Real Madrid prodigy

Now, Celtic have been credited with an interest in Salernitana defender Flavius Daniliuc, who spent his formative years among footballing royalty. The defender, who has spent the second half of the season on loan with RB Salzburg, developed his skills at Real Madrid initially as an attacking midfielder, where he was singled out for his playmaking qualities before moving to the Bayern Munich youth set up on a free transfer.

In Bavaria, he played alongside the likes of Jamal Musiala, Joshua Zirkzee and Josip Stanisic at youth level, where he was converted to a centre-back after "having impressed there when the team was short of defenders".

According to Bayern Munich's academy boss Jochen Sauer, "he had very good technique” as an attacking midfielder, but "had a great presence in central defence, exuded confidence and conviction".

Though Bayern wanted to keep him at the club, he opted to leave in search of regular football, and after stints at Nice and Salernitana, he spent the second half of the season with Austrian giants RB Salzburg, making 11 appearances across their backline.

Now, reports from Germany [Via the Sun] claim that Celtic are monitoring his situation, with the Hoops "in the race" to land him this summer alongside Salzburg, who have an option to buy the player as part of the loan agreement from the now Serie B outfit.

Daniliuc's career to date Club Appearances OGC Nice 55 Salernitana 42 RB Salzburg 12

With three appearances for Austria to date, Daniliuc is likely to want top flight football once more next season and Celtic could offer him that, along with a spot in next season's Champions League.

However, the 23-year-old could also return to his homeland on a permanent basis should he wish, which could be hard for the Hoops to rival.