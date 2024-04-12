Celtic are seemingly battling rivals Rangers over a summer deal for a new goalkeeper, according to a new report.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers are currently involved in a tight Scottish Premiership title race with those at Ibrox, but attention behind the scenes appears to be on the upcoming transfer window.

It is believed that Celtic want to sign a new goalkeeper, winger and striker ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with the former of the three areas seemingly most important with Joe Hart announcing plans to retire at the end of the season.

There hasn’t been a shortage of names mooted to fill the vacancy set to be left by Hart, with Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and Trabzonspor star Ugurcan Cakir two heavily linked targets.

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson and Werder Bremen colossus Michael Zetterer are two more recent names to have emerged on the Celtic Park radar, but it hasn’t stopped there.

Celtic keen on Middlesbrough goalkeeper

According to Australian outlet FTBL, Celtic are chasing a deal to sign Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tom Glover. The report states that ‘Glover is high on Rodgers’ radar’, however, rivals Rangers, Premier League side Newcastle United and Danish outfit FC Copenhagen are also interested.

Glover has emerged as a target following a breakthrough season at the Riverside and is ‘well positioned to be Mat Ryan’s heir’ with the Socceroos.

The 26-year-old, previously on the books of Tottenham Hotspur, made the move to Middlesbrough from Melbourne City last summer and has made 20 appearances under Michal Carrick.

Battling Seny Dieng for first choice, Glover came in for praise from Carrick earlier this season after stepping in for Dieng.

“It’s easy for me to say about the squad and every one playing a part, but it’s not easy for the players when you don’t have a game and it goes on for a number of weeks. That’s the ultimate test, really - self-motivation and belief to keep going because you’ve got to wait but be ready for that opportunity.

“Credit to Tom, he’s had a good run of games, which helps. And he’s made some really big saves for us over a few weeks now.”

Tom Glover's career stats Appearances Clean sheets Melbourne City 107 30 Middlesbrough 20 5 Central Coast 4 0

Previously, former Melbourne City coach Rado Vidosic praised Glover’s mindset: “He’s fantastic from that point of view. Nothing really bothers him. I don’t think there’s going to be any problems with him. But obviously we will talk with him and see if there is something that we need to address.

“But from experience, there won’t be too much that we need to do, especially with him.”

Standing at 6 foot 4, Glover may well be open to becoming one club’s star ‘keeper instead of a number two, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Hoops are willing to offer him regular first-team football.