Following yet another reported bid from Atalanta, Celtic have now reportedly identified a replacement for Matt O'Riley in a deal that would cost those in Glasgow just £4m this month.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys have certainly been stubborn throughout the O'Riley saga, holding out for their valuation even as Atalanta reportedly edge closer to a deal. The Italians' £21.5million plus £2m add-ons offer was still not enough, as Celtic stand firm on their £25m valuation, but it seems only a matter of time before Atalanta do match that valuation and welcome the Dane in a major blow for the Scottish Premiership champions.

As the midfielder edges closer to the exit door, Celtic have at least been busy on the incomings front, most recently welcoming Adam Idah on a permanent deal from Norwich City following such an impressive loan spell in the second-half of last season.

The Irishman is unlikely to be the end of the Bhoys' business, either, given the O'Riley links and potential need for an attacking midfield replacement.

According to the Daily Mail, Celtic have now identified Alvyn Sanches as a player who could replace O'Riley this month in a deal worth just £4m. The Lausanne-Sport midfielder is still just 21 years old and may yet emerge to become a bargain buy for all involved in Scotland, capable of playing through the middle and on the wing.

If they can receive as much as £25m for O'Riley, before investing just £4m to replace their star, then Celtic could look back on this transfer window as a stroke of genius, should all go to plan.

Replacing O'Riley will be no easy task, however, and the pressure would certainly be on Sanches to hit the ground running.

"Highly rated" Sanches has shown plenty of potential

Even though he saw his campaign disrupted by injury last season, Sanches showed more than enough potential to earn the interest of Celtic. The midfielder ended the season with an impressive output, but will no doubt have to take that aspect of his game up another level entirely if Celtic want him to fill the void potentially left behind by O'Riley.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Matt O'Riley Alvyn Sanches Starts 37 19 Goals 18 5 Assists 13 0

Previously described as "highly rated" by The Express' Charlie Gordon, the Swiss midfielder would particularly need to up the creative side of his game after failing to record a single league assist last season. On the goalscoring side, however, he proved his prowess with five in just 18 starts for Laussane.

For just £4m, Sanches is a player that Brendan Rodgers could help mould into a top player in Scotland, eventually replicating the quality of O'Riley in the process. It's a method that wouldn't be without its risks, given the importance of O'Riley's quality, but Celtic would be saving themselves significant investment this month.

As the window comes to a close, the Bhoys will be ones to watch when it comes to both arrivals and those heading for the exit door.