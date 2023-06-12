Celtic's latest addition to the squad could come in the form of Odin Thiago Holm, with a report from Nettavisen in Norway via The Daily Record reporting that the Hoops are in talks over a move for the player.

Who is Odin Thiago Holm?

The 20-year-old has already become a key player for his current side Valerenga in Norway, having started ten games already this year and managed his best ever total of 22 in the league last time around. He is already heavily relied upon in the centre of the field by his club and helped them to sixth place in 2022.

The Norweigan first burst onto the scene at just 16-years-old, with his talents meaning that he was given a debut despite still being well into his teens. A year later, at just 17, he was entrusted to play 16 times for the club and even managed a goal and an assist along the way, finding himself on The Guardian's list of promising young stars back in 2020.

He's yet to venture outside of his home country yet but that could all change this summer. That's because a report from Nettavisen in Norway, via The Daily Record, suggests a deal could be on the cards to send him to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

It mentions that a bid has been made to sign the youngster and that the two parties are now in talks as the negotiations advance. A deal could seemingly be agreed for a fee of around £2.5m according to the same report - as the Hoops are willing to offer a larger sell-on clause to Valerenga than other suitors.

Should Celtic sign Holm?

Those outside of Norway might not be too familiar with the midfielder but those who have seen the 20-year-old play have been impressed by his ability so far.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig for example has called the player a "huge talent" and highlighted the fact that he already performed with maturity for his club despite being only relatively early on in his career.

His talent has even led to him being capped for his country's Under-20 side on two occasions as well. He's yet to crack the Under-21 or first-team for Norway but having been entrusted so heavily by Valerenga and having already been given a chance in the other youth sides, he could soon make the grade. Celtic, then, could have a talent on their hands if they complete a deal for Holm.