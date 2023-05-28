Celtic are ready to offer manager Ange Postecoglou a record-breaking contract to keep him at Parkhead, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest news on Ange Postecoglou’s future?

Postecoglou is on course to lead the Hoops to a domestic treble, and his continued success in Glasgow has resulted in rumours of a move away.

The Australian has been linked with a number of Premier League sides this season, most recently Tottenham and Wolves. Reports have suggested that Spurs are preparing to make their move for the 57-year-old, who’s rolling 12-month contract in Scotland is actually set to expire in a matter of days.

The manager has brushed aside talks of a potential move to north London, though, saying:

"I think anyone that knows me knows that what is important for me is the here and now. I've never planned anything in my football career.

"My ambitions right now are to enjoy tomorrow and have a good game and try to win a cup final to have a special year. It's not every year that you get the chance to win a Treble. If anyone thinks that I am thinking anything other than that then they don't know me."

It looks as if Celtic will do everything they can to keep him at the club heading into the 2023/24 season, following a recent update.

According to Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey, Celtic are ready to offer Postecoglou a record-breaking deal, making him the best-paid manager in the club’s history ahead of Brendan Rodgers.

Fingers crossed…

Postecoglou has helped transform the club’s fortunes following a disappointing 2020/21 season under Neil Lennon which saw rivals Rangers win the Scottish Premiership.

The current head coach has won back-to-back league titles and has helped the club bring in some shrewd signings with his superb knowledge of the Japanese and Asian markets. Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate are just two players who have gone from strength to strength under Postecoglou, with the pair ranking in the club’s top 10 performers this season, as per WhoScored.

Celtic may need to make assurances to Postecoglou alongside a possible record-breaking deal to keep him happy, though, with previous reports suggesting that he wants a new centre-back, central midfielder and striker this summer.

Hopefully, the club will be able to satisfy his needs in the market, which could play a role in keeping him at the club, and after this recent update over a new deal, Postecoglou's future will certainly be one to watch.