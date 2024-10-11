Reliable reporter Stephen McGowan has claimed that Celtic are close to making a "stylish" off-field appointment, with an interesting figure set to arrive at Parkhead.

Celtic shining domestically but struggling in Europe

Currently, everything is largely going swimmingly for the Hoops, with Brendan Rodgers' side in their usual spot at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

While Celtic look on course for another league crown, albeit early in the season still, it hasn't been all positive, with the 7-1 defeat away to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League earlier this month proving to be an extremely sobering night at the office.

It highlighted the gulf in class between the Scottish Premiership and Europe's top competition and was a timely reminder that the Hoops have extra levels to find if they are to impress in it.

In order for that to happen, further signings may well need to be added to Rodgers' squad, while top-quality backroom additions arguably also need to come in. In the case of the latter, it looks as though an important piece of business is now close.

Celtic set to make "stylish" off-field appointment

According to The Daily Mail's McGowan, Celtic are set to appoint hugely experienced former manager Paul Tisdale in a football operations role, filling the void left by departed head of recruitment Mark Lawwell and chief scout Joe Dudgeon.

The 51-year-old has been working as a self-employed consultant rather than a manager of late and has described the position he could be taking up at Parkhead, saying:

"I work as what I call a football doctor. I go into football clubs and I try to find performance-improvement solutions using data and also my experience as a coach. I can translate very well from the boardroom to the pitch, and from the pitch to the boardroom, and also deliver CPD (continuous professional development) or coach mentoring.

"I’m currently into a period where I am doing a bit of a lot of things, waiting for one thing really to take off. (It’s) keeping me busy and I am self employed with my own business and really enjoying it."

The report also points out that Tisdale has been described as "the most stylish man in football", given his fashion sense on the touchline, so this could be an intriguing appointment.

The fact that he has already worked at Premier League clubs Fulham and Crystal Palace in his new role suggests that he is hugely competent, and this may not be at all dissimilar to the position that Gordon Strachan took up back in 2021 when he came in on a three-month basis.

With Lawwell and Dudgeon no longer at Celtic, it is important that the gap is filled when it comes to focusing on recruitment, data and player and coach development, and Tisdale is set to 'be charged with overseeing a review of functions such as recruitment, data and player and coach development.'