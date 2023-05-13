Just a week on from wrapping up the league title, Scottish champions Celtic were brought crashing back down to earth with a disappointing derby defeat away at Ibrox this afternoon, with the hosts running out 3-0 winners on what was a rare off day for Ange Postecoglou's men.

Prior to today, the Hoops hadn't lost in the Scottish Premiership against their bitter rivals since the Greek-Aussie's first Old Firm encounter back in August 2021, although that unbeaten run came to an end in devastating fashion in what was a dominant showing for the Light Blues.

While the result itself will matter little in the grand scheme of things, the Parkhead outfit may still be concerned by the manner of the performance, as goals from Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala gave Michael Beale the first derby win of his Gers tenure.

As for his counterpart, Postecoglou, the 57-year-old may well be regretting his decision to leave the likes of Daizen Maeda, Greg Taylor and Kyogo Furuhashi out of the starting lineup, with the latter man's absence, in particular, having been felt due to the woes of his striking replacement, Oh Hyeon-Gyu.

How did Oh perform against Rangers?

With Kyogo - who has scored five goals against the Ibrox side so far this season - resigned to a rare substitute role, this afternoon's meeting had offered a chance for January arrival, Oh, to feature from the start, although the South Korean ace simply failed to take his opportunity.

The £2.5m addition - who has scored four times for the Glasgow giants to date - was rather anonymous in his centre-forward berth, having been restricted to a measly tally of just seven touches in his 63-minute outing, while registering just one pass in that time.

The 22-year-old was also unable to offer a real physical presence when leading the line despite his 6 foot 1 frame as he failed to win either of his two total duels, having simply been "bullied" by the likes of Souttar and Connor Goldson, according to journalist Josh Bunting.

The three-cap dud also spurned a gilt-edged chance to get on the scoresheet in the first half after seeing his clever, dinked effort strike the post, with that near miss having perhaps epitomised what was a day to forget for the stand-in striker.

As Glasgow Live's Will Lancaster noted, that failure to convert showcased that Oh 'just lacked that clinical edge that Kyogo usually brings', with such an underwhelming display having been a further indication of the latter man's importance to Postecoglou's side.