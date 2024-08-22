As the transfer window comes to a close, Celtic are reportedly in extensive talks to sign a young midfield addition who Brendan Rodgers sees as his own Cole Palmer.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys left it late to get their summer transfer business going, but got going it did, with Adam Idah recently arriving on a permanent basis after much deliberation with Norwich City. The forward joins back up with a side who have made the perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season, winning two from two and looking more than convincing whilst doing so.

There's still time for the Scottish champions to steal the headlines on the transfer front once more too, particularly if Matt O'Riley departs. The Dane has been the subject of interest from several sides, with Atalanta the most prominent along with Brighton. Yet, as things stand, the Italians and for that matter, any other club, are yet to reach Celtic's reported £25m valuation.

If he does leave, however, those in Scotland could have an ideal replacement lined up. According to Charlie Gordon of The Express, Celtic are in extensive talks to sign Alvyn Sanches from Laussane-Sport, with Rodgers identifying the Switzerland left-footed midfielder as someone who can be his very own Cole Palmer.

Palmer, of course, has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the last 12 months, becoming Chelsea's main man and earning the PFA Young Player of the Year award. Rodgers reportedly believes that Sanches has the ability to play in a similarly advanced role to the England international.

Why Sanches can play Palmer role

If Celtic need to replace O'Riley this summer, then finding a player who can become Rodgers' own Palmer would certainly be a smart way to go about it, especially since Laussane have reportedly dropped their price tag to £3m this month. Still just 21 years old, the Swiss midfielder has plenty of time to learn under a manager of Rodgers' expertise and become the player that he needs in his current Celtic side.

What's more, Sanches showed plenty of potential last season when it comes to output levels, with six goals in all competitions. He's since picked up where he left off in the current campaign too, scoring two goals in five games. If Celtic can sign the 21-year-old for £3m whilst selling O'Riley for £25m and adequately replace the Dane in the process, then it could be excellent business.

Given his output potential, handing him a similar role to the one that Palmer plays at Chelsea would, on paper, only accelerate Sanches' path towards his potential. But as the summer transfer window draws to a close, Celtic will have to act quickly if they want to secure his signature before deadline day. The midfielder is certainly an option worth pursuing.