As Celtic gear up for what should prove to be an incredible end to a back-and-forth title race in the Scottish Premiership, work is continuing away from the pitch to prepare for the future. And one player is on course to be rewarded as a result.

Celtic contract news

Whilst the headlines haven't always been positive around Glasgow this season, with the return of Brendan Rodgers slowly fizzling out to allow Rangers the upper hand in the title race, the Bhoys could still return the focus towards good news in the coming months.

For Rodgers, it could be a nervous time if he does fail to win the Scottish Premiership this season, with speculation over his future already mounting. For those at Celtic Park, meanwhile, transfer rumours have already got underway, with the likes of Matt O'Riley already linked with moves to Leeds United and others this summer.

So, just where Scotland's crown ends up looks set to have major consequences for Celtic, who will also want to ensure that they do not concede the initiative to Rangers next season as well as the current campaign, given Philippe Clement's impressive rise. To do that, keeping hold of a core of players will be one of the keys.

With that said, according to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Celtic have opened talks over a new deal with Liam Scales. The defender has been a consistent starter under Rodgers this season and whilst a deal is far from complete, negotiations are reportedly well underway.

However, whilst some may deem this good news, former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie may not exactly approve, having dubbed Scales as "dreadful" last month. Calling for the defender to be dropped for Maik Nawrocki, McAvennie told Football Insider: "Nawrocki is an international player and should be playing. I’ve watched him play for his international side and he’s a damn good player. Why can’t Rodgers play him?

"Celtic have spent all this money on him, so surely he’s better than Scales and Welsh? They’re not doing it at the moment, they’ve been dreadful at times. Every time the ball goes into the box, every supporter holds their breath because they think they’re going to concede."

Scales will need to fight for his place

If Rodgers starts to feel the same way as McAvennie then Scales may find himself with his back up against the wall when it comes to keeping hold of his starting place. Currently out injured, having missed his side's victory over St Johnstone before the international break, it remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old will come straight back into the side at Celtic Park.

Celtic's next game comes against Livingston on March 31, as they look to keep doing their job in the hope that Rangers slip up and fail to take advantage of their game in hand, given that they currently sit just one point behind the Bhoys. It looks set to be an excellent end to the season in the Scottish Premiership, there's no doubting that.