One Celtic player is keen to leave Parkhead before the deadline, with multiple clubs making contact over a potential deal.

Celtic transfer rumours

The Hoops are on course to win yet another Scottish Premiership title and are impressing in the Champions League. However, despite this, Brendan Rodgers' side is still being linked with numerous winter window signings.

One player likely to arrive at Parkhead in 2025 is former defender Kieran Tierney. The left-back is surplus to requirements at Arsenal and looks set to sign a pre-contract agreement with Celtic, possibly even joining on loan this month before his deal at the Emirates expires.

A number of targets in attack have also been linked such as Brondby’s Mathias Kvistgaarden, Sarpsborg 08’s Sondre Orjasaeter and Aston Villa’s Louie Barry. An offer was even made to bring Barry to Glasgow, however, a £5m payment with £5m worth of add-ons on top wasn’t enough for Aston Villa to accept.

A plethora of forwards have been linked with moves to Scotland amid uncertainty over the future of Luis Palma. The 25-year-old, on £11,000-a-week, had agreed to move to Rayo Vallecano before a transfer fell through.

Now, an update has emerged on Palma’s future at Celtic ahead of the deadline.

As per Football Insider, Palma is keen to leave Celtic in search of regular first-team football, with an exit looking likely. That’s because four Championship sides, Sunderland, Stoke, Swansea and Queens Park Rangers, have all made contact over a move by registering their interest in the Honduras international.

Palma has been used sparingly by Rodgers this season, however, the Northern Irishman did praise the winger back in October after his hat trick in a friendly win against Sligo Rovers. “I was really pleased for Luis the other night. He took his goals really well, especially the last two, where he really got into the areas at the second point where we want him to get into.

“He worked hard, but that’s not an area there’s any doubt. You have to do the work, but that was a nice exercise for him. He wanted to stay in the international break to get the work in and obviously playing this game and it’s been a nice reward for him.

“It’s just about not forcing it. I think sometimes the thing with wingers is, when other players are in the team and scoring and creating goals, you feel you really want to come in and force it a little bit. I think sometimes that’s what’s happened with Luis.

“He’s a very good technician and when he plays for the team and works hard and presses well then he can be a really good player.”

Luis Palma's Celtic career Games 47 Goals 10 Assists 10 Trophies 3

Palma's preference may have been Spain instead of remaining in the UK, but it looks as if a move south could be one to watch over the coming days.