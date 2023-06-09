An update has emerged on Celtic and their search for a new head coach as another name has been thrown into contention for the role...

What's the latest on Pascal Jansen to Celtic?

According to The Scottish Sun, the Hoops are now eyeing up AZ Alkmaar manager Pascal Jansen as they plot a move to replace Ange Posteoclgou.

The report claims that the Dutch tactician is one of the names on the club's shortlist as majority shareholder Dermot Desmond goes about making an appointment.

However, it also states that Eredivisie giants Ajax and PSV, who are both also on the lookout for new bosses, are interested in snapping up the London-born chief.

Would Pascal Jansen be a success at Celtic?

Desmond could find a manager with the potential to become an upgrade on Postecoglou, who was confirmed as Tottenham Hotspur's new head coach earlier this week, by hiring the 4-3-3 chief this summer.

Jansen is yet to prove himself as a serial winner who can continue Celtic's domestic dominance across all competitions, as he has managed Alkmaar for three seasons and is yet to win a title, but his record in Europe is impressive.

The 50-year-old has won 18 of his 29 matches in European competitions in his career so far, including 12 of his 20 in the Europa Conference League proper.

He has averaged 1.97 points per game in Europe and led Alkmaar to the semi-finals of the Conference League this season, which shows that he knows how to get results and progress to the latter stages at that level.

However, Postecoglou did not enjoy as much success on the continent during his time in Glasgow. The Australian coach lost nine of his 14 matches in European competitions, outside of qualifying games, and did not average more than 1.5 points per game in them.

Therefore, Jansen, who journalist Graeme Bailey described as a "fascinating and engaging character", could be a big upgrade on the 57-year-old when it comes to his ability to manage in Europe, based on the aforementioned statistics.

Postecoglou won the domestic treble in 22/23 but did not get past the group stages of the Champions League and failed to progress through that round of the competition in the Europa League in his first campaign.

Jansen could come in and change Celtic's fortunes on the big stage by taking them to the latter stages, and potentially challenging for silverware, and putting up more of a fight against some of the best sides on the continent.