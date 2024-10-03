Celtic are planning to agree a new off-field deal with a huge company in what will surely be seen as a big boost to those at Parkhead.

Celtic results and upcoming fixtures

The Hoops have made a perfect start to the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season, winning all six of their league games so far without conceding a goal. An opening week Champions League win against Slovan Bratislava was also followed up by a Scottish League Cup quarter-final triumph over Falkirk, however, the Hoops' first defeat of the season was a big one.

abada-premiership-celtic-hoops-rodgers-gossip-manager
Related
Celtic signed Abada instead of "flamboyant" star who's now worth £21m

The Hoops were unable to secure a deal to sign the talented youngster at the time.

Brendan Rodgers' side suffered a huge 7-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, leaving Rodgers needing to pick up his side prior to the international break.

Celtic's upcoming fixtures

Dates

Ross County vs Celtic

October 6

Celtic vs Aberdeen

October 19

Atalanta vs Celtic

October 23

Motherwell vs Celtic

October 27

Celtic vs Dundee

October 30

Despite the heavy loss in Germany, Celtic’s start to the campaign has been solid, and away from the pitch, it looks as if the good feeling could carry on.

Celtic kit agreement with Adidas – both parties planning to extend

Currently, Celtic are coming to the end of a five-year partnership with Adidas, who took over creating and manufacturing first team kit, training wear and supporter replica kits. The Hoops were previously with New Balance, however, back in 2020, Celtic described the deal with Adidas as magnificent and stunning, adding that a deal ‘is believed to be the biggest kit sponsorship ever to be announced across Scottish sport’.

kyogo-furuhashi-celtic-premiership

However, with just months remaining in their partnership and plans needing to be put in place for 2025, Footy Headlines have now reported that Celtic and Adidas are planning to extend their deal. Both parties are seemingly happy to carry on their partnership, however, Footy Headlines ‘have no information as to how many seasons the deal will be extended for’.

Elsewhere, Footy Headlines have also claimed that Adidas is considering adding more teams to the 'Elite Team' category, one of which could be Celtic who are currently graded ‘B’. In 2023, Celtic generated an impressive £29m through kit sales, placing them in the top 20 in Europe.

Top earning UEFA clubs through kit sales (2023)

Manufacturer

Figure

Barcelona

Nike

£150m

Real Madrid

Adidas

£130m

Bayern Munich

Adidas

£123m

Liverpool

Nike

£110m

Manchester United

Adidas

£109m

Paris Saint-Germain

Nike

£81.3m

Arsenal

Adidas

£74.5m

Chelsea

Nike

£73m

Juventus

Adidas

£62m

Tottenham

Nike

£62m

Manchester City

Puma

£61m

Borussia Dortmund

Puma

£45m

AC Milan

Puma

£39.3m

Ajax

Adidas

£34.3m

Galatasaray

Nike

£29.3m

Leeds United

Adidas

£29.3m

Celtic

Adidas

£28.5m

Fenerbahce

Puma

£26m

Eintracht Frankfurt

Nike

£21.8m

Inter Milan

Nike

£21.8m

Therefore, it does appear to make sense to carry on the partnership, and it will be interesting to see the length of any new agreement, making this one to watch.