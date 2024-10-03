Celtic are planning to agree a new off-field deal with a huge company in what will surely be seen as a big boost to those at Parkhead.

Celtic results and upcoming fixtures

The Hoops have made a perfect start to the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season, winning all six of their league games so far without conceding a goal. An opening week Champions League win against Slovan Bratislava was also followed up by a Scottish League Cup quarter-final triumph over Falkirk, however, the Hoops' first defeat of the season was a big one.

Brendan Rodgers' side suffered a huge 7-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, leaving Rodgers needing to pick up his side prior to the international break.

Celtic's upcoming fixtures Dates Ross County vs Celtic October 6 Celtic vs Aberdeen October 19 Atalanta vs Celtic October 23 Motherwell vs Celtic October 27 Celtic vs Dundee October 30

Despite the heavy loss in Germany, Celtic’s start to the campaign has been solid, and away from the pitch, it looks as if the good feeling could carry on.

Celtic kit agreement with Adidas – both parties planning to extend

Currently, Celtic are coming to the end of a five-year partnership with Adidas, who took over creating and manufacturing first team kit, training wear and supporter replica kits. The Hoops were previously with New Balance, however, back in 2020, Celtic described the deal with Adidas as magnificent and stunning, adding that a deal ‘is believed to be the biggest kit sponsorship ever to be announced across Scottish sport’.

However, with just months remaining in their partnership and plans needing to be put in place for 2025, Footy Headlines have now reported that Celtic and Adidas are planning to extend their deal. Both parties are seemingly happy to carry on their partnership, however, Footy Headlines ‘have no information as to how many seasons the deal will be extended for’.

Elsewhere, Footy Headlines have also claimed that Adidas is considering adding more teams to the 'Elite Team' category, one of which could be Celtic who are currently graded ‘B’. In 2023, Celtic generated an impressive £29m through kit sales, placing them in the top 20 in Europe.

Top earning UEFA clubs through kit sales (2023) Manufacturer Figure Barcelona Nike £150m Real Madrid Adidas £130m Bayern Munich Adidas £123m Liverpool Nike £110m Manchester United Adidas £109m Paris Saint-Germain Nike £81.3m Arsenal Adidas £74.5m Chelsea Nike £73m Juventus Adidas £62m Tottenham Nike £62m Manchester City Puma £61m Borussia Dortmund Puma £45m AC Milan Puma £39.3m Ajax Adidas £34.3m Galatasaray Nike £29.3m Leeds United Adidas £29.3m Celtic Adidas £28.5m Fenerbahce Puma £26m Eintracht Frankfurt Nike £21.8m Inter Milan Nike £21.8m

Therefore, it does appear to make sense to carry on the partnership, and it will be interesting to see the length of any new agreement, making this one to watch.