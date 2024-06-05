Celtic could be ready to try and make a big move this summer if the latest reports are anything to go by, with Brendan Rodgers keen to strengthen one of his side's problem positions.

Bhoys need a new no.1

It is no secret that the Scottish Premiership champions will be searching for a new man between the posts this summer after Joe Hart announced his retirement. The ex-England international arrived at the club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and has appeared over 150 times for Celtic, missing just one Scottish Premiership game last season to help his side scoop silverware.

But he announced in February that he would be bringing his long career to an end this summer, explaining:

"I will be 37 at the end of this season. What direction the club wants to go, whether I fitted into that, I wasn't too sure. We didn't even have that conversation. I certainly wasn't interested in going and trying to play anywhere else. So I felt, right, I wanted to be strong and fit and ultimately happy. If there is such a thing, I feel I am in that place, and I feel like it's the right time."

In the time since, Celtic have been linked with a whole host of shot-stoppers, including Anthony Patterson, Altay Bayindir, Asmir Begovic and most recently Bayern Munich youngster Daniel Peretz. Now, a fresh update has seen them linked with a familiar face once more.

Celtic plotting £10m move for Kelleher but there's a snag

That comes in the shape of Liverpool no.2 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, with Rodgers' side reportedly plotting a move to sign the Irishman.

Kelleher is keen to become first-choice after another season of bit-part action, appearing 26 times in all competitions for the Reds largely courtesy of an injury to Allison.

Earlier in the campaign, he spoke of his need for regular gametime, revealing that "whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No. 1”. His teammates certainly believe he is good enough to, with Virgil van Dijk dubbing him "world-class" after he helped his side to Carabao Cup success earlier in the season.

After scooping the man of the match award for his winning goal, the ex-Celtic man explained: “He should have got it. I’m probably one of his biggest fans, I think.

“I have always said he is world class and he stepped up today, again. It’s good to see. He’s a good boy, good goalkeeper and that’s what we need at a club like Liverpool.”

Kelleher's bit-part role for Liverpool (Premier League) Appearances 15 Clean sheets 4 Save % 71.4% Saves per 90 3.07

But his future may now lie away from Liverpool, and that has sparked interest from a whole host of clubs, with Celtic firmly among them. As per Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, Rodgers and Celtic are plotting a move for the Irishman but may hit a snag over his valuation.

The Hoops are "unlikely" to be able to pay the full £20m asking prtice for the goalkeeper, who still has two years left to run on his £10,000 a week deal at Anfield. In fact, it is claimed that they are only going to be able to "sanction a deal worth around £10m", just half of what other clubs may be able to offer up for the 26-year-old.

It is added that Liverpool are "set to hold out for much more" ahead of the new season, which could see Celtic miss out on their long-term goalkeeping target unless they are able to up their offer.