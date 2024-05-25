Celtic are plotting a move to sign a "world-class" talent who is earning £10,000-a-week with his current club.

Celtic eye new goalkeeper

Earlier this year, Celtic no.1 Joe Hart announced that he would be retiring at the end of the Scottish Premiership season, ending his career on a high after the Hoops clinched yet another title.

"I wanted to get the message out, as of June I am going to stop playing football", Hart explained in February. "This is something that I have thought about for a while, there's no right or wrong time is there?

"There is obviously a conversation around the goalkeeping position for next season and I think it's really important that with the blessing of the club we get the message out and it takes one thing out of what people are going to speculate over.

"I have gone down every avenue to keep myself in the best possible shape to give my all on game day and I do really think I am at that peak, but I am aware time waits for no man and I don't want my body to be retiring me. That was one of the key factors, thinking I can smash through the finish line."

Following news of Hart's impending exit, the Scottish champions have been linked with a number of new keepers heading into the summer. Celtic have reportedly made an offer of around £6.4m for the services of Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, who has been a long-term target for the Scottish outfit. Southampton shot-stopper Alex McCarthy is also being monitored ahead of him becoming a free agent this summer.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough shot-stopper Tom Glover appears to be of interest, while Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly is said to be on Celtic’s list of summer targets, although rivals Rangers are also keen.

Now, however, another name, arguably of a much higher quality, has seemingly caught the eye of those at Celtic Park.

Celtic plot move to sign £10,000-a-week player

According to Football Insider, Celtic are long-term admirers of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and are plotting their move. Crucially, it is added that the goalkeeper views this summer as the ideal time to move if he is to become the first choice at another club and also the first choice for the Republic of Ireland.

Kelleher, who earns £10,000-a-week on his current deal, which runs until 2026, was handed a more regular starting berth for Liverpool across the 2023/24 season following injury issues with Alisson. He made 26 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, keeping five clean sheets in the process and there have been claims recently that he is pushing to leave Merseyside.

Said displays earned the 25-year-old high praise from Liverpool and Netherlands stopper Virgil van Dijk. Speaking alongside Kelleher after being named man of the match in the League Cup final versus Chelsea, the Dutchman said:

“He should have got it. I’m probably one of his biggest fans, I think. I have always said he is world class and he stepped up today, again. It’s good to see. He’s a good boy, good goalkeeper and that’s what we need at a club like Liverpool.”