Celtic put in a disappointing performance last time out as they were beaten 3-0 in the Old Firm clash with their rivals at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

Ange Postecoglou's side have already been crowned champions of the division for the 2022/23 campaign and allowed their standards to slip in the defeat last weekend.

The Hoops now have a chance to react to that result by putting St Mirren to the sword at Parkhead this afternoon in their 36th league match of the season.

Postecoglou could make a number of changes to his starting XI, however, after a number of poor individual performances against Michael Beale's team.

Will Hyeon-gyu Oh start against St Mirren?

South Korea international Hyeon-gyu Oh must be ruthlessly ditched from the side this afternoon after his woeful showing at Ibrox last weekend.

The centre-forward, who joined from Suwon Bluewings for £2.5m in January, was provided with a huge opportunity to showcase his quality in the Premiership's showpiece event and failed to grasp it.

Oh started ahead of Kyogo Furuhashi, who has scored 24 league goals this term, in what was a bold call and did nothing to prove that he should be starting more matches moving forward.

The 22-year-old played 63 minutes of the 3-0 defeat and struggled badly in and out of possession - as per Sofascore, the dud only had seven touches of the ball and missed one 'big chance' to go along with his solitary completed pass.

This shows that the Korean forward did not do enough to get involved in the match and was left isolated on his own up front, whilst the lightweight also flopped in the one moment he had to make an impact by failing to score the aforementioned 'big chance'.

Oh's lack of presence in the no.9 position was on full display as the striker lost 100% (2/2) of his physical duels and this shows that the attacker did not put his body about to cause issues for the opposition's defenders and that led to his lack of involvement in possession.

The January dud did not show enough of a desire to force himself into the game and Postecoglou must ruthlessly ditch him from the XI in order to bring Celtic's top scorer back into the side.

Kyogo has scored 24 goals in 29 Premiership starts this season and has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer for the Hoops, which is why he should start through the middle ahead of the underwhelming Oh, who flopped in the Old Firm clash, today.