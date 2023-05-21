Celtic have already secured the Scottish Premiership title for the 2023/24 campaign and can complete a domestic treble if they beat Inverness in the cup final at the start of next month.

Despite their dominance of football in Scotland, Ange Postecoglou could use the upcoming summer transfer window to increase the quality and depth of his squad.

The Hoops were knocked out of the Champions League in the group phase and the boss may want to build a roster that is capable of competing domestically and in Europe next term.

Blick recently reported that Celtic are one of a number of teams interested in a deal to sign FC Luzern central midfielder Ardon Jashari this summer and the youngster is a player who has the potential to be a future star for the club.

Who is Ardon Jashari?

The 20-year-old gem is a Switzerland international who could form a dream partnership with current Hoops midfielder Reo Hatate in the years to come.

Jashari, who could cost up to €8m (£7m), has shown promise with his impressive performances in the Swiss top-flight and could be a joy to watch at Parkhead next term.

The left-footed maestro has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.95 in the Super League across 32 appearances and made 2.4 tackles and interceptions per game.

He has proven himself to be a reliable performer who can win the ball back for his side on a consistent basis, whilst his 59% success rate in duels also shows that the battler is a dominant player in the middle of the park.

Hatate, meanwhile, has only made 1.5 tackles and interceptions per match in the Premiership and is not as defensive-minded as Jashari.

However, the Japan international is able to impact games at the top end of the pitch.

He has scored five goals and assisted a further eight across 30 appearances, whilst the Luzern star has only been directly involved in four goals this term, and this shows that the Japan magician regularly makes important contributions in the final third.

This also indicates that the Swiss enforcer, who was once hailed as an "orchestrator" by scout Jacek Kulig, could perfectly complement the 25-year-old machine as his defensive presence in midfield could allow the Celtic ace to thrive going forward.

Jashari could be the anchor of Postecoglou's midfield and sweep up ahead of the back line in order to provide the likes of Hatate and Matt O'Riley with the freedom they need to punish opposition teams with their quality on the ball.

At the ages of 20 and 25 respectively, the pair could also be Celtic's dream midfield pairing for many years to come and grow and develop whilst dominating games at Parkhead, which is why the club must swoop for the Luzern prospect this summer.