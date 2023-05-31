Celtic can round off their season in style on Saturday as a win over Inverness in the Scottish Cup final would secure the domestic treble.

The Hoops have already wrapped up the League Cup and Scottish Premiership title and have the opportunity to add a third to their collection for the year with a victory over the weekend.

Ange Postecoglou, however, may have his eyes on the summer transfer window with a view to improving his squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

One area in which the head coach may look to strengthen is his goalkeeping department after the depth of it was exposed in the recent 4-2 defeat to Hibernian.

Scott Bain was selected to start the match and dropped a Sofascore rating of 6.1 as the veteran conceded four goals and made one error directly leading to a goal and this came after pundit Tam McManus claimed number one Joe Hart is not "good enough" for the Champions League.

There are conflicting reports on Bain's future, as Football Insider claimed that he is set to leave the club and the Scottish Daily Mail have stated that the shot-stopper has signed a new contract, but Postcoglou must brutally ditch the dud from his squad by signing Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher.

What's the latest on Celtic's interest in Caoimhin Kelleher?

Back in March, it was reported that the Hoops are one of a number of sides who are keen on a deal to snap up the Republic of Ireland international this summer.

The 24-year-old, who is valued at £30m by the Premier League team, is said to have asked for a transfer away from Anfield in search of regular game time and the Hoops could provide him with that in a potential loan deal.

Kelleher averaged Sofascore ratings of 7.20 and 7.10 in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 Premier League campaigns respectively, as he made four appearances, and enjoyed a phenomenal season in the EFL Cup last term. The colossus averaged a Sofascore rating of 8.03 across four outings and saved a stunning 84% of the efforts on his goal.

He followed up on that with an average rating of 7.96 in two matches in the competition this season and these statistics show that the titan, who was lauded as "exceptional" by Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, has the quality to produce excellent displays at the top level between the sticks - playing under pressure for a huge team in England.

His arrival could push 36-year-old Hart, who only averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.77 in the Premiership, to the bench and that would leave Bain, who was described as a "cheerleader" by ex-Scotland full-back Alan Hutton, further down the pecking order and either not needed to feature in any games or available to leave the club.

The 31-year-old's woeful showing against Hibernian was a worrying sign of what could be to come in 23/24 if the other goalkeepers at the club suffered a long-term injury lay-off or suspension and that is why Postecoglou must ditch him by signing Kelleher, who has shown incredible promise in his time at Liverpool.