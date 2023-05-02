Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final triumph has ensured that Celtic could well be closing in on what would be a richly deserved treble success, with that domestic clean sweep set to be just reward for the fine work that manager Ange Postecoglou has done since his arrival at Parkhead in the summer of 2021.

Having been something of an unknown quantity at the time of his move to Glasgow, the 57-year-old has since emerged as a highly-coveted and in-demand coach, having reportedly even been under consideration for the top job at Chelsea of late.

The Greek-Aussie has particularly caught the eye due to the "beautiful attacking football" that he has been able to implement at the Old Firm outfit - as per BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves - with that transformative style of play having gone hand in hand with the experienced figure's "exceptional" recruitment record, as hailed by former skipper, Scott Brown.

Postecoglou's astute transfer business began right from the outset with the signing of Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe on a £4.6m deal, with the Japan international having been the first addition of the new manager's tenure.

While the striker's capture did appear something of a left-field move at the time as the diminutive ace had never played in European football prior to making the move, the 28-year-old has since gone on to become a real cult figure at Celtic Park, having been "so pivotal" in the club's success of late, as per pundit James McFadden.

A "huge fans' favourite" at the club, Kyogo has arguably been Postecoglou's "best signing" - in the words of journalist Pete O'Rourke - with that having become even more evident of late amid the forward's soaring valuation.

How good has Kyogo been for Celtic?

As the aforementioned O'Rourke has only recently stated, Kyogo has been an instrumental presence at Paradise thus far after helping to take Celtic to a "new level", having truly become the "main man" in the starting lineup.

The respected source even went on to suggest that the 5 foot 8 speedster has "got to rank as one of the best signings in SPFL history”, with that a further indication of the stunning and consistent form that the clinical centre-forward has since over the past two years.

In truth, it didn't take long for the £19k-per-week man to show his class having memorably netted a hat-trick on his home debut against Dundee back in August 2021, with that setting the tone for what would be an impressive first season in Scottish football.

Despite missing a fair chunk of the 2021/22 campaign through injury, the 16-cap menace was still able to rack up 20 goals and five assists in just 33 appearances across all fronts, having gone on to eclipse that tally this season.

Currently the leading scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 23 league goals, Kyogo has recorded a standout haul of 29 goals and five assists in 44 games in all competitions, including five goals against bitter rivals Rangers in the current campaign alone.

The Nara-born sensation has particularly thrived up against the Ibrox outfit throughout his time in Glasgow, having notably bagged a brace in the League Cup final triumph at Hampden Park back in February, as well as another double in the recent derby meeting in the league at Celtic Park, with that 3-2 win effectively sealing the title for the hosts.

Not just a ruthless presence in front of goal, however, the one-time FC Gifu man has particularly impressed due to his ability to terrorise a defence with his clever, sharp movement, with that trait having been hailed as the "best" that Postecoglou has "ever seen".

The dynamic gem has thus become arguably "the best player in Scotland over the last couple of seasons" - according to O'Rourke - having firmly established himself as the real "talisman" in attack for the Bhoys, in the words of former Mirror journalist, Brian McNally.

How much is Kyogo worth now?

Unsurprisingly, however, such rampant form has brought with it unwelcome attention from clubs south of the border, with Football Insider recently reporting that Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in signing the prolific hotshot this summer.

As per the report, Postecoglou and co are now braced for bids of around £15m amid that growing interest in the striker's services, with that rather hefty price tag an indication of just how well-regarded Kyogo is by those outside of the club.

That fee is also noteworthy as it represents a 226% rise in comparison to the £4.6m that was dished out almost two years ago, with Celtic set to rake in a tidy profit if they are to cash in ahead of next season.

That being said, the champions-elect will certainly do all they can to keep hold of a player who now has 49 goals to his name in just 77 games for the club, with the centre-forward's soaring valuation just merely a further indication of Postecoglou's impressive transfer dealings.

Whether Kyogo does stay or go in the near future, it remains the case that the Old Firm giants truly stuck gold with his bold acquisition.