Scottish champions Celtic are closing in on a second successive league title amid what has been another stellar campaign under manager Ange Postecoglou, with the Parkhead outfit's recent triumph over Kilmarnock ensuring that the runaway league leaders have now won 30 of their 32 league games this season.

That rampant form has also been evident amid the Hoops' other domestic commitments with a League Cup triumph already in the bag and with a semi-final showdown to come against bitter rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup, ensuring that a treble success is still very much on the cards.

That almost faultless hot streak has, unsurprisingly, attracted unwanted attention from rival clubs, with Premier League sides - in particular - seemingly taking an interest in those who are shining for the Old Firm giants.

One player who is supposedly catching the attention of clubs south of the border is Liel Abada, with Football Insider having recently reported that the 21-year-old could be in line for a summer exit with Crystal Palace and Southampton lurking.

The Saints - who have previously snapped up the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Stuart Armstrong from Paradise in years gone by - are also said to be eyeing another of Postecoglou's star men, with Daizen Maeda having been closely watched by the relegation strugglers of late, amid previous links in January.

For all the focus surrounding Abada's future - with talk rife regarding a falling out with his manager - it could be said that it would be the loss of his teammate that would be the greater blow for the Bhoys, such is the Japanese gem's impact both in and out of possession.

Will Maeda leave Celtic this summer?

On the face of it, the record of the two wide men so far this season is remarkably similar, with Abada having scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 41 games in all competitions, while Maeda has scored 11 goals and laid on six assists in 42 appearances across all fronts.

That being said, it is what the latter man is able to offer off the ball that makes him a simply unique talent and a reliable asset for Postecoglou, with the title-winning coach having himself stated earlier this season:

"He is such a selfless, team player. He just does the stuff that doesn’t often get the recognition.

“The amount of work he puts in, the running, sometimes for little reward or recognition. He doesn’t complain, he’s a willing runner for his team."

That is evidenced by the fact that the former Yokohama F. Marinos ace has averaged 1.1 tackles per game and won a solid 41% of his total duels in 30 Scottish Premiership games this season, while Abada, by contrast, has averaged just 0.4 tackles and won only 32% of his total duels from 29 league outings.

As Maeda was able to showcase on the World Cup stage for his country, the £18k-per-week machine is a "livewire" in attack and a real "nuisance" for any opposition defender, according to BBC Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand, who also suggested that "you wouldn't want to play against him."

While there had previously been suggestions that the 25-year-old was something of a "headless chicken" - as per writer Casey Evans - the dynamic forward is beginning to mirror that work ethic with an end product, making him a truly invaluable attacking weapon for Postecoglou.

To have a forward player who is so willing to put in the hard yards defensively is a rare commodity, hence the need for Celtic to do all they can to keep hold of the 11-cap menace this summer at all costs.