Ange Postecoglou made a number of impressive additions for Celtic during his two-year spell at Parkhead and right-back Alistair Johnston is proving himself to be one of them.

The Australian head coach, who has since moved on to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, was unable to unearth a host of gems for the Bhoys; including the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota, Matt O'Riley, and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Brendan Rodgers is now tasked with carrying on the talented tactician's work and will hope that his nine new signings have similar success at Paradise.

Nat Phillips, Paulo Bernardo, Maik Nawrocki, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Hyun-jun Yang, Hyeok-kyu Kwon, Marco Tilio, Odin Thiago Holm, and Luis Palma all came through the door this summer to bolster the squad, either permanently or on loan.

The Hoops and Rodgers will be hoping that they can progress in the same way that Johnston has in his short time in Scotland as the superb defender has been a fantastic signing so far and there could be more to come from him.

The Canada international produced an excellent display against Rangers in the Old Firm clash on Sunday in what was just his second Scottish Premiership appearance of the season.

How did Alistair Johnston perform against Rangers?

He lined up at right-back for the big league match at the weekend and played a key role in the 1-0 win over their rivals with a strong defensive performance.

As per Sofascore, Johnston won seven of his 11 physical contests throughout the match and made five tackles alongside two clearances against the speedy Rabbi Matondo, who posed a threat on the counter with his immense pace.

The Hoops star stuck to his task against the former Manchester City starlet and none of his teammates managed to make as many tackles as him on the day, with Matt O'Riley's four challenges being the closest, showing that the exceptional enforcer was a brick wall in defence for the Northern Irish boss.

He has become accustomed to putting in fantastic performances at the back for Celtic over the last nine months, which has been reflected in his market valuation.

Postecoglou hit the jackpot with the 24-year-old as his value has soared since making the move to Parkhead in January, thanks to his excellent displays on the pitch.

How much was Alistair Johnston worth at CF Montreal?

At the time of his switch from the MLS in January of this year, Football Transfers estimated Johnston's Expected Transfer Value (xTV) at €1.7m (£1.4m) after his form for Montreal throughout 2022.

The strong defence, who was once described as a "warrior" by international teammate Kamal Miller, made 35 MLS appearances over the course of the year and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.93.

Celtic's Alistair Johnston and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos.

He showcased his attacking quality with four goals and seven 'big chances' created, alongside one key pass per match from a right-back position, which proved that the Canadian could burst forward to make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

The 24-year-old did not shy away from his defensive duties as he made 2.4 tackles and interceptions per match and a 50% duel success rate, more than holding his own in physical battles.

What is Alistair Johnston's market value now?

Johnston has spent nine months in Scotland since those performances in the MLS for Montreal and his form for Celtic has caused his market value to soar.

FootballTransfers currently rate his xTV at €5m (£4.2m), meaning that his valuation has rocketed up by roughly 194% in less than a year at Parkhead.

The Hoops number two has seen his stock rise primarily because he has he delivered consistently impressive appearances for Postecoglou during the second half of last season.

Why is he worth that much?

He hit the ground running in the Scottish Premiership and proved himself to be capable of catching the eye week-in-week-out at right-back.

Johnston averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.20 across 14 league starts for the club last term, which was the sixth-best score within the squad and the third-best of any current Hoops player now that Josip Juranovic, Jota, and Carl Starfelt have all moved on.

This shows that the former MLS star was one of the team's outstanding performers despite having never played a minute of football in Europe prior to 2023, indicating that he adapted quickly to his new surroundings and did not need a period to settle in.

The Celtic hotshot caught the eye with his contributions at both ends of the pitch. Going forward, the former Nashville talent created five 'big chances' for his teammates and produced 1.2 key passes per game as he provided a consistent attacking threat from full-back to break down the opposition's defence.

To put those numbers into context, Anthony Ralston, who is his competition for a place in the side at right-back, only created one 'big chance' in 16 league appearances for the Scottish giants last season. Clearly, Johnston is able to offer considerably more than the academy graduate at the top end of the field.

Defensively, the Canada international, who started three games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for his country, made 2.7 tackles and interceptions per match and won 52% of his duels, as per Sofascore, compared to Ralston's two tackles and interceptions per game for the Hoops.

These numbers suggest that Johnston is a better option than the Scottish defender at right-back as a result of his ability in and out of possession. Indeed, he can win possession back more frequently whilst also being able to create better opportunities for his teammates to score from.

His Premiership form has also been an improvement on his performances for Montreal in the MLS and that is why his soaring market value is justified. The young stopper has truly developed his game and improved as not just a defender but as an attacker.

At the age of 24, the marauding ace also has plenty of time left to grow further and increase his market value even more. For that reason, Postecoglou hit the jackpot with this signing in January.

Johnston has already made himself a valuable asset to Celtic and now has the potential to earn the club a significant payday in the future if his positive progression continues over the months and years to come.