Celtic have one more match left to play - against Inverness in the Scottish Cup final - before they complete their 2022/23 campaign and could end it with a domestic treble.

Their success may not stop manager Ange Postecoglou from adding to his squad in the upcoming summer transfer window, though, and there is one player who they should be looking to snap up in the coming weeks.

It has been reported that Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to bring Leighton Clarkson back for a second spell at the club following his loan in 22/23.

However, the Hoops have also been linked with a swoop to sign the Liverpool midfielder this summer and Postecoglou must now hijack their rivals' move for the ace this summer.

How did Leighton Clarkson perform this season?

The 21-year-old ace enjoyed a terrific campaign with the Dons as he produced excellent displays on a regular basis in the Scottish Premiership and the youngster could form an exciting partnership with current Celtic star Reo Hatate.

In 22/23, Clarkson racked up five goals and eight assists in 34 league appearances. The magician proved himself to be capable of making a huge impact in the final third by delivering goals and assists on a semi-regular basis from the middle of the park, which suggests that he could be a game-changer for the Hoops at the top end of the pitch.

However, the £3k-per-week talent did not shy away from his defensive responsibilities as the battler made 2.9 tackles and interceptions per game in the Scottish top-flight and won 53% of his duels.

No Celtic midfielder made as many tackles and interceptions per match as Clarkson and this indicates that the Englishman could provide an extra level of bite to Postecoglou's midfield options.

It is the other side of the game, however, where the 21-year-old and Hatate could get supporters off their feet as a pair at Parkhead next season as both gems have the ability to be difference-makers on the ball.

In the Premiership, the Japan international scored six goals and provided eight assists in 32 appearances and created ten 'big chances' for his teammates.

The 25-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.25 in the division and ranked third in the Celtic squad. Clarkson's score of 7.14 for Aberdeen, meanwhile, would place him seventh for the Hoops, which shows that midfielders were excellent performers in the league.

Therefore, the head coach must hijack Aberdeen's swoop for the Liverpool ace, who can "dictate play" according to Reds coach Pep Lijnders, as the youngster has the potential to be an exciting partner for Hatate in midfield, with both players able to score and assist goals from central positions.