Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly eyeing moves to bolster his midfield and attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As such, the Hoops boss must revive his interest in Gue-sung Cho, after failing in a £3m swoop for the forward at the start of the year.

What's the latest on Gue-sung Cho to Celtic?

Back in January, journalist Pete O'Rourke suggested that the club could go back in for the centre-forward ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. He said:

"I'm sure Celtic might rekindle their interest in Cho come the summer, if they're still in the market for forward reinforcements."

Furthermore, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors sporting director Ji-sung Park told Football Scotland in February that a switch to Parkhead would be a dream move for the striker.

"Celtic participate in European competition which is a great experience for the player and Cho would get an opportunity to express himself by playing in the Scottish league.

"It would be perfect for him to improve in the future and he could stay at Celtic or Rangers which would be totally fine, or he could move on to a bigger league."

How has Gue-sung Cho performed this season?

The Jeonbuk star has only made five appearances in the K League 1 in 2023 but has scored one goal and created 13 chances for his teammates in that time.

The South Korean's 2.6 key passes per game rank higher than any Celtic player has managed in the Scottish Premiership this term, with Matt O'Riley currently leading the way with 2.1, suggesting that the attacker could provide Postecoglou with more creativity in forward areas.

His form in 2023 comes after an impressive 2022 in the K League 1. Cho averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.33 - a score only Jota (7.45) has bettered in the league for Celtic - as he plundered 17 goals and five assists in 26 starts.

These statistics show that the marksman also has the quality to deliver goals on a regular basis to go along with his ability to create for others.

The 25-year-old, who became an "internet sensation" - according to The Athletic's Daniel Taylor, also scored two goals in three starts at the World Cup for South Korea, indicating that he can perform under pressure on the biggest stage.

Although it is impossible to predict whether he would be able to adapt to Scottish football, Cho's form in Qatar and his displays in the K League 1 over the last 18 months indicate that he has the potential to be an exceptional addition to Postecoglou's squad.

As Park said, a move to Celtic could provide the poacher with an opportunity to showcase his talent in Europe.

If the World Cup star replicates his current form, that may well attract interest from elsewhere, something that would allow the Hoops to make a profit on him in the future, making this a perfect move for all parties.