Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou has, unsurprisingly, revealed that he is hoping to come out of the other side of the upcoming summer transfer window with an improved roster.

He told the Daily Record:

“You always go into any window (knowing) that there is going to be some uncertainty. Well, I think we are going really well. In every window we have had so far since I have been here we have come out stronger in terms of that squad depth or just having a better quality of player than we had going in and that is what we will try and do.”

Work is already underway to accomplish his goal.

Last month, The Scottish Sun reported that the Hoops have been keeping tabs on AEK Athens centre-forward Levi Garcia with a view to a possible swoop for his services this summer.

It was stated that the club have sent scouts to watch the attacker in action as the manager is considering options to bolster his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Who is Levi Garcia?

The 25-year-old, who was signed by AEK for £1.9m in 2020, is a left-footed striker who has been in terrific form in the Greek top-flight this season and the ace could form an exciting partnership with current Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi.

Postecoglou typically deploys a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 system and Garcia's versatility could allow him to slot into the team on either side of the Japan international.

The £11k-per-week forward has mainly played as a number nine this season but has featured in more matches on both the right and left flank throughout his senior career to date, which shows that the Trindad and Tobago dynamo could play out wide for the Hoops.

As a left-footed player, Garcia could thrive off the right as it would allow him to cut inside onto his favoured foot to take on shots of his own or to play passes into Kyogo, whilst his ability to play as a lone marksman means that Postecoglou could also rest his star man if needed.

In the Greek top-flight this season, the Trinidad and Tobago international has plundered 14 goals in 26 starts - proving himself to be a reliable scorer - and showcased his creativity with 1.4 key passes per match and seven 'big chances' created for his teammates.

Jota (1.8) is the only Celtic winger who has averaged more than one key pass per game in the Scottish Premiership this term and no player outside of Kyogo (24) has found the back of the net as many times as Garcia's 14 goals.

Therefore, the AEK whiz, whose shot was described as "powerful" by former US soccer star Earnie Stewart, could form a dream duo with the current Hoops phenomenon as he has the quality to chip in with goals of his own whilst also creating for others on a consistent basis.

Garcia could provide a regular supply of opportunities for Kyogo, who is currently on 24 Premiership goals this season, and this means that the pair's link-up in the final third could be a frightening prospect for opposition defenders next term.