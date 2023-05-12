An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster their squad heading into the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Ardon Jashari to Celtic?

According to Swiss outlet Blick, the Hoops are one of two clubs, alongside Porto, leading the race to sign Luzern central midfielder Ardon Jashari in the coming weeks.

The report claims that the gem is poised to depart the Swiss top-flight club this summer and that a fee of up to €8m (£7m) could be required to secure his services.

Serie A sides Atalanta and Roma are said to have joined the race for the youngster's signature and Ange Postecoglou's side will, therefore, have stiff competition.

Who is Ardon Jashari?

The 20-year-old talent is a combative central midfielder who can also contribute with quality in the final third and he could come in as a big upgrade on current Celtic outcast James McCarthy.

Football Insider recently reported that the club are prepared to accept an offer for the Irishman this summer and that they have been trying to offload him since last year.

The midfielder is still under contract until 2025, on £20k-per-week, and the Hoops are hoping to get him off the wage bill ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

He has made 12 appearances in the Scottish Premiership since the start of last season and failed to average a Sofascore rating higher than 6.72.

Last term, the ex-Wigan ace made 1.3 tackles and interceptions and 0.1 key passes per game whilst completing 83% of his attempted passes in the top-flight.

Jashari, meanwhile, has played 30 times in the Swiss top-flight this season and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.95.

The 20-year-old has also made 0.7 key passes and 2.4 tackles and interceptions per outing in the division whilst completing 82% of his passes, which shows that he has the potential to provide more quality in defensive and offensive actions.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig once hailed the gem as an "orchestrator" in midfield and journalist Pete O'Rourke has also described him as a talent with "big potential".

At the age of 20, the Switzerland-born maestro has time on his hands to continue to develop and fulfil his potential whilst already showcasing his quality on a regular basis in his home country before his 21st birthday.

Postecoglou could bring him in to add further depth to the Celtic squad as his statistics indicate that the youngster would offer far more than McCarthy at both ends of the pitch - with his defensive and offensive contributions.

The Hoops being willing to part ways with the Irish midfielder indicates that the Australian boss is not a huge fan of the dud and signing Jashari as his replacement could improve the depth and quality of his options in that position.