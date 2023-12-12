Celtic are in Champions League action for the last time during the 2023/24 campaign as they play host to Feyenoord at Parkhead on Wednesday.

The Hoops have already finished bottom of the group and will not be advancing into the knockout or play-off round of any European competition but they must now play out their final game against the Dutch side.

Brendan Rodgers will be looking to pick up a first win in the competition this term and hope that his players restore some pride, particularly after their 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

An early goal from Matt O'Riley was not enough to secure all three points as the hosts scored two in the final 15 minutes to secure all three points.

The Northern Irish head coach may look to make changes to his starting XI in order to bounce back from that disappointing performance.

With this in mind, here is FFC's predicted Celtic line-up to face Feyenoord on Wednesday night in their final Champions League match of the season...

1 Joe Hart

In between the sticks, it would be a surprise not to see former England international Joe Hart. The experienced titan has started all five group games so far and 16 of the club's league matches so far this term, which shows that he is cemented as the manager's number one option.

2 Alistair Johnston

At right-back, Alistair Johnston should start ahead of Anthony Ralston after an impressive showing against Kilmarnock in spite of the poor result.

The Canada international won 100% (5/5) of his ground duels and made four tackles, one interception, and three clearances. He also made an extraordinary diving block on the line to prevent what looked like a certain goal during the first half.

3 Cameron Carter-Vickers

The first change to the XI could come at the heart of the defence. Cameron Carter-Vickers is due to be back from injury after missing out against Kilmarnock and should replace Nat Phillips at centre-back.

Rodgers selected the on-loan Liverpool defender ahead of fellow summer signings Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke but his faith was not rewarded with a strong performance.

The English titan turned the ball into his own net for the equaliser as he slid and diverted a cross beyond Hart, whilst his play in possession left a lot to be desired with nine of his 14 long passes going back to the opposition.

Carter-Vickers, who has completed 92% of his attempted passes in the Champions League this season, could come back in to lead the defence after Phillips' nightmare on Sunday.

4 Liam Scales

Alongside the USA international, Rodgers could stick with Liam Scales. He is the only senior left-footed centre-back in the squad and has established himself as a regular starter - playing every minute of their European campaign to date.

5 Greg Taylor

At left-back, Greg Taylor is an easy selection for the head coach. Alexandro Bernabei is the only other senior left-back at the club and the Argentine defender was not selected as part of the Champions League squad list.

As a result of that, the Scotland international has started all five group stage matches and played every single minute in the competition so far.

6 Callum McGregor

It would be a shock to see Callum McGregor ditched from the starting XI for this game. The Hoops captain has started every European match this term and has been reliable in possession with a pass success rate of 91%.

7 Matt O'Riley

Alongside the skipper, Matt O'Riley should keep his place as the Danish ace is able to provide a significant attacking threat from the middle of the park.

The former Fulham prospect has racked up nine goals and seven assists in 21 starts across the Premiership and Champions League this season.

8 David Turnbull

The second change to the line-up could come in the third and final midfield position as David Turnbull could be unleashed ahead of Tomoki Iwata.

Statistic Iwata's last two performances (via Sofascore) Minutes played 166 Key passes One Big chances created Zero Goals Zero Dribbles completed Zero

As you can see from the table above, the 26-year-old midfielder has played plenty of football over the last two league matches for Celtic but has failed to make an impact at the top end of the pitch.

Whereas, Turnbull has registered seven goals and four 'big chances' created in eight top-flight starts for the Scottish giants so far this season.

The Hoops are already out of Europe so they may as well go out with a bang and take the game to Feyenoord with an attacking XI, which is why the Scotland international could replace Iwata.

9 Michael Johnston

On the right of the attack, Michael Johnston could keep his place as Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda both work their way back to full fitness.

The academy graduate created one 'big chance' and provided three key passes in 70 minutes on the right wing against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

10 Kyogo Furuhashi

The third and final change to the starting XI could come with Kyogo Furuhashi being unleashed from the start ahead of Hyeon-gyu Oh.

Celtic's star attacker has been a substitute in the last two domestic outings and could come back into the team motivated to prove to Rodgers that he deserves to lead the line moving forward.

The 5 foot 8 "threat" - as he was once described by former boss Ange Postecoglou - has scored two Champions League goals this season, whilst Oh is yet to notch a goal or an assist in four appearances.

Kyogo is currently on a run of five matches without a goal and the head coach could unleash him with a point to prove on Wednesday night, which could ignite him back to his best in front of goal.

11 Luis Palma

Finally, the ever-impressive Luis Palma should complete the line-up on the left. He has six goals and six assists in 12 Premiership and Champions League starts combined this season.

The Honduras international, as evidenced by those statistics, has the quality to make a big impact in the final third and could be crucial to Celtic's hopes of picking up a positive result.