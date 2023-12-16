Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action this afternoon as they play host to Hearts at Parkhead in Glasgow off the back of their success in midweek.

The Hoops ended their European campaign on a high as they beat Feyenoord 2-1 at home, after they failed to win any of their first five matches in the Champions League group phase.

Brendan Rodgers' side picked up the three points, although it did nothing to change the standings as they finished bottom, thanks to goals from Luis Palma and Gustaf Lagerbielke.

They now take on Hearts at Paradise and will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock as they attempt to avoid another domestic slip-up.

Here is FFC's predicted XI to take on Steven Naismith's side as Rodgers could make three changes from the starting line-up that secured a win against Feyenoord.

1 Joe Hart

Starting off between the sticks, Rodgers could stick with the tried and trusted experience of Joe Hart. He has kept six clean sheets in 16 Premiership matches so far this season.

2 Alistair Johnston

Another player who could keep his place in the team is right-back Alistair Johnston, who has been a reliable performer at the back throughout the campaign.

The Canada international has made 13 Premiership appearances this season and caught the eye with a fantastic display in spite of Celtic's loss against Kilmarnock, as he made a miraculous goal line block during the first half.

3 Gustaf Lagerbielke

The first change to the starting XI could come with Gustaf Lagerbielke being unleashed at the heart of the defence in place of Stephen Welsh.

Signed in the summer, the Swedish titan has had to bide his time in recent months but grasped his opportunity with both hands against Feyenoord on Wednesday night.

Welsh was forced off with 15 minutes to play and put in a remarkable cameo to help the Hoops to secure their first win of the group stage.

Lagerbielke won 100% (3/3) of his duels, made two interceptions, and won a superb last-man tackle to prevent Hart's goal from being troubled.

However, his defining moment came at the other end as the Bhoys ace, who was hailed as "exciting" by Rodgers upon his arrival, scored the winning goal on the night.

He was in the right place at the right time to nod the ball into the back of the net at the far post and Celtic could look to channel the momentum that could bring him by unleashing the defender from the start this afternoon.

4 Liam Scales

Next to Lagerbielke, Liam Scales could keep his place on the left side of the central defensive pairing after an impressive performance on Wednesday.

He won eight of his nine duels, completed seven clearances, and won the penalty from which Palma scored the opening goal, in the 90 minutes.

5 Greg Taylor

At left-back, Scotland international Greg Taylor could be trusted again. He has started all 17 of the club's league matches so far this season, which suggests that the defender has the full faith of the manager ahead of back-up option Alexandro Bernabei.

6 Callum McGregor

Starting off in midfield, Callum McGregor should start and captain the side as one of Rodgers' three maestros in the middle of the park.

The Scotland international, like Taylor, has started every Premiership game for the Hoops and there is no obvious reason as to why that would change today.

7 David Turnbull

The second alteration to the XI could come in midfield after Tomoki Iwata came off with a knock against Feyenoord, which could open the door for David Turnbull to take his place.

Celtic's Scottish magician has showcased his attacking prowess in the Premiership so far this season with a return of seven goals and four 'big chances' created in eight starts.

22/23 Premiership Turnbull (via Sofascore) Appearances 28 Starts Six Goals Four Assists Six Big chances created Four

The 24-year-old whiz is a terrific talent at the top end of the pitch who has the quality to be a difference-maker in the final third for the club.

Whereas, Iwata has zero goals and one key pass in his last three appearances, which have all been as a starter, for Celtic in all competitions.

8 Matt O'Riley

Matt O'Riley could complete the set in midfield as the Danish dynamo has been in scintillating form for the Scottish giants so far this term.

He has contributed with an eye-catching nine goals and five assists in 16 league appearances, which shows that the former MK Dons star has the quality to chip in with match-changing or winning goal contributions on a regular basis from a midfield position.

9 Michael Johnston

On the right of the attack, Michael Johnston could keep his place in the XI after a solid performance out wide against Feyenoord on Wednesday night.

The winger created two chances for his teammates and completed 88% of his attempted passes in 68 minutes on the pitch, which could keep him in the side.

10 Hyeon-gyu Oh

The third and final change to the line-up could see Hyeon-gyu Oh return to the starting XI in place of Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rodgers handed the former Vissel Kobe star an opportunity to stake a claim for his position with a start against Feyenoord but he failed to take it.

Kyogo lost 100% (2/2) of his duels and only completed three passes in 68 minutes on the pitch, whilst he also missed one 'big chance'.

23/24 Premiership Kyogo (via Sofascore) Appearances 17 Goals Six Big chances missed Eight Assists Three

Oh started the last two top-flight games and caught the eye with two goals and two chances created, to go along with 11 duels won, in 153 minutes of action.

These statistics suggest that Celtic should start the South Korea international as his recent form shows that he can offer more in front of goal and from a physical perspective.

11 Luis Palma

Finally, Luis Palma could complete the line-up on the left side of the attack as the Honduras international has been in splendid form this term.

The summer signing from Aris has racked up a sublime five goals and six assists in nine Premiership starts and should, therefore, be selected once again today.