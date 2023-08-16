An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to add another option in the attacking department before the end of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

MailSport journalist Tom Collomosse has claimed that the Hoops are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence as they eye up a new forward for Brendan Rodgers.

The attacker was left out of Gary O'Neil's squad to face Manchester United on Monday night in the Premier League and his club have placed a £12m valuation on his head with a few weeks to go before the deadline.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has backed up that information and added that the Hoops believe that there could be room to negotiate on that fee as the Portuguese wizard has less than 12 months left to run on his current contract.

How good is Daniel Podence?

The 5 foot 5 maestro is an exciting winger who could be a terrific partner for Liel Abada on the flanks for Rodgers, as both players could get fans off their seats with superb attacking play this season.

Podence, who scored six goals in 20 Premier League starts last term, caught the eye with his performances during the 2021/22 campaign for Wolves.

He scored two goals and created seven 'big chances' in 15 league starts, whilst the 27-year-old whiz also created 1.4 chances and completed 1.3 dribbles per game, as per Sofascore.

Meanwhile, no current Hoops player managed more than 1.3 dribbles and no current winger produced more than 1.1 key passes per match for the club, which suggests that Podence could excel at driving the team up the pitch and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Whilst his goal contributions may not stand out in comparison to Jota's 11 goals and 11 assists last term for the Bhoys, the difference in quality between the two leagues must be factored in.

The Premier League is currently top of the UEFA club coefficient standings and eight places above Scotland. This essentially means that the English top-flight has the best-performing clubs in Europe as a collective, which indicates that Podence could be up against far less quality week-in-week-out at Celtic.

Therefore, the Portuguese talent's numbers at the top end of the pitch could inflate with more chances to attack, given that the Hoops scored 114 league goals in comparison to Wolves' tally of 31.

This suggests that Podence could be an exciting player for Rodgers when you consider that he could build upon his already impressive numbers at Premier League level for key passes and dribbles.

He could, therefore, be an exciting ace to play on the opposite flank to Liel Abada, who is an excellent goalscoring option out wide.

The Israel international racked up ten Premiership strikes last term, which only Jota (11) and Kyogo Furuhashi (27) outperformed.

Abada also created ten 'big chances' for his teammates and was only rewarded with five assists, which suggests that his fellow attackers let him down.

Podence could help with that as he produced six goals and only missed three 'big chances' in the Premier League last season.

Therefore, the Wolves forward, whose touches were once dubbed "delightful" by pundit Alan Smith, could be a superb signing to play with the 21-year-old sensation on the flanks as they are both players who have the potential to score and create goals.