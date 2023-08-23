Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers has been able to add six new players to his playing squad during the summer transfer window so far.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

The Hoops have bolstered their options across the pitch with the signings of Marco Tilio, Odin Thiago Holm, Maik Nawrocki, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Hyeok-Kyu Kwon, and Hyun-jun Yang.

They have all arrived on permanent deals to help the team to kick on this season and there could be further additions before the window slams shut at the start of next month.

It was recently reported that the Bhoys and English Championship side Southampton are both interested in signing Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts, who is now within the last 12 months of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

How good is Patrick Roberts?

The 26-year-old technician, who has already enjoyed one stint at Parkhead, is an exceptional creative maestro and could be a lethal partner for Kyogo Furuhashi at the top end of the pitch this season.

Roberts created ten 'big chances' and assisted seven goals in 29 league starts for the Black Cats last term as he showcased his ability to split open the opposition's defence on a regular basis.

Whereas, no current Celtic winger produced more than five Scottish Premiership assists during the 2022/23 campaign, now that Jota has moved on to Al-Ittihad Club.

The £11k-per-week Sunderland gem's underlying numbers were also eye-catching. He ranked within the top 5% of Championship players in his position for xAG (Expected Assisted Goals) per 90 (0.23) and this essentially means that he was among the best at creating high-quality chances for his teammates.

Roberts also ranked within the top 3% of his positional peers for shot-creating actions (4.77) and successful take-ons (3.44) per 90. This means that he excelled at beating defenders to get his team up the pitch and provided his team with plenty of opportunities to test the opposition's goalkeeper.

These statistics show that the former Manchester City man is an excellent creative midfielder who can constantly cause the other team problems with his dribbling and passing ability to make things happen in the final third, which is why he could be lethal alongside the prolific Kyogo.

Roberts, who was once hailed as "outstanding" by journalist Josh Bunting, would also come in with experience of the club and league as he made 78 appearances, in which time the talented ace scored 18 goals and assisted 26, during a loan spell in Scotland earlier in his career.

This could allow him to hit the ground running under his former Hoops boss Rodgers, which could result in him being able to strike an instant connection with Kyogo on the pitch.

The Japan international has proven himself to be a phenomenal scorer for the Bhoys as he ended the 2022/23 campaign with 16 more league goals than any of his teammates (27).

Kyogo could, once again, be Celtic's outstanding centre-forward option this season and bringing in a player like Roberts, who has the quality to provide him with even more chances to score, could help the ex-Vissel Kobe star to reach new heights over the coming months and years.