Celtic are reportedly closing in on their seventh new addition of the summer transfer window as Brendan Rodgers attempts to bolster his playing squad.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

The Hoops head coach has already been able to snap up Odin Thiago Holm, Marco Tilio, Hyeok-kyu Kwon, and Hyun-jun Yang all on permanent deals to add to his midfield selection.

Central defenders Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke have also been brought in to strengthen the defensive side of the team, which needed to be addressed after Carl Starfelt's move to Spanish outfit Celta Vigo.

Aris left winger Luis Palma is now said to be on the verge of completing a switch to Parkhead after the club agreed a £3.5m deal with the Greek side.

The Honduras international appears set to improve Rodgers' options at the top end of the pitch after his impressive performances in Greece throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

How good is Luis Palma?

Based on his form for Aris last season, the 23-year-old wizard has the potential to come in as a big upgrade on current Hoops winger Daizen Maeda.

The exciting dynamo showcased his ability as both a scorer and a creator of goals, with the former being his biggest strength. Palma racked up an impressive 11 goals in 20 league starts in the Greek top-flight, which also included nine substitute appearances.

Only Kyogo Furuhashi (27) scored more league goals for Celtic during the Scottish Premiership campaign last term and the £3.5m-rated talent's tally of 11 was also three more than Maeda managed in 35 matches for the club.

The incoming Hoops signing could, therefore, provide a greater goal threat than the Japan international if he is able to translate his form over to Scottish football and deliver a similar level of production in the final third.

Palma also displayed his creativity with 1.4 key passes per game for his teammates throughout last season.

Only two current Celtic players (Matt O'Riley and Anthony Ralston) produced more per outing than the Honduras international and Maeda ranked 15th within the squad with 0.8 per clash.

This suggests that the 5 foot 10 maestro could offer more than the 25-year-old winger when it comes to being a playmaker for his fellow attackers, as he has the quality to regularly split open the opposition's defence to create opportunities in front of goal.

Palma's superiority was also reflected in his average Sofascore rating as he ended the season with a score of 7.12, which was considerably better than the current Hoops forward's rating of 6.78 and would have placed him within the top ten in the squad.

The Aris star, who was praised for his “brilliant” goal contributions last term by agent Paulo Hernandez, has also started the current campaign in fantastic form with two goals and three assists in five matches in all competitions, whilst Maeda has zero goals and one assist in four outings so far.

These statistics over the last 12 months or so suggest that Palma has the quality to be a big upgrade on the Japanese marksman with his average performance level and his goal contributions at the top end of the pitch, which is why this could be an excellent signing for the club.