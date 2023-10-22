Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table back to seven points as they beat Hearts 4-1 away from home on Sunday.

The Hoops took the lead through Matt O'Riley and goals from Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi made it three, before a consolation goal from Lawrence Shankland, and Tomoki Iwati added the fourth.

Reo Hatate also had the opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet as he missed from the penalty spot just seconds into the second half after Kyogo was brought down in the box.

O'Riley was one of a number of impressive performers for Brendan Rodgers' side as he caught the eye with a stunning midfield display.

Alongside the Denmark U21 international, Cameron Carter-Vickers was an unsung hero at the back for the Hoops with his fantastic contributions towards the three points.

How did Matt O'Riley perform against Hearts?

The former Fulham midfielder was exceptional in the middle of the park and at the heart of most of Celtic's good play to carve open the Hearts defence.

His sublime left-footed finish on the volley from Luis Palma's pass inside the opening four minutes set the tone for the match as his side went on to win fairly comfortably.

As per Sofascore, O'Riley created three chances and completed 84% of his passes, along with two dribbles out of five attempted. This shows that the talented youngster was reliable in possession whilst also being creative and able to take risks without giving the ball away regularly.

The ex-MK Dons man played a clever pass to Hatate in the build-up to Maeda's goal and was constantly looking to stretch and make the defence work with his movement and passes.

He played a crucial role in Celtic's victory but Rodgers' central defender - Carter-Vickers - also deserves plenty of credit for his performance in defence.

How did Cameron Carter-Vickers perform against Hearts?

The USA international, who donned the captain's armband after Callum McGregor was substituted, produced a dominant display at the back for the Bhoys.

Carter-Vickers was a rock in defence for the Hoops and did not allow Kenneth Vargas or Shankland to get the better of him during the early exchanges when the home side tried to press and probe to find an equaliser after O'Riley's strike.

He brilliantly dealt with any balls in behind, including one fantastic last-ditch challenge on Vargas, and did not allow any opposition player to get the better of him in the air.

As per Sofascore, the former Tottenham Hotspur prospect won 93% (13/14) of his duels throughout the game, which included a 100% aerial battle success rate (8/8).

The 25-year-old titan made three clearances, one block, two tackles, and two interceptions. This shows that it was far from a quiet game for the defender and his interventions were important to allow the attackers to push on and win the match comfortably.

Carter-Vickers, who completed 84% of his 69 attempted passes, provided the solid base from which the rest of the team were able to build an impressive performance in possession.

Therefore, he was the unsung hero as an excellent defender in what turned out to be a fantastic goal-filled showing from the Scottish giants.