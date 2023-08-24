Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers has been able to snap up six new signings to bolster his playing squad during the summer transfer window so far...

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

Swedish centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke was the most recent addition to the team to improve their options at the back, whilst Maik Nawrocki has also been brought in to compete for a position in the defence.

Midfielders Hyun-jun Yang, Marco Tilio, Odin Thiago Holm, and Hyeok-kyo Kwon have also been signed to add quality and depth to the central and wide areas.

The window slams shut next week and the Hoops appear to have more business to do before the deadline passes as they were recently linked with an interest in Brondby star Mathias Kvistgaarden, who could cost them a fee within the region of £4m.

How good is Mathias Kvistgaarden?

If the 21-year-old whiz can translate his form in Denmark over to Scotland then he could be a fantastic player for Rodgers and a big upgrade on Hyeon-gyu Oh, who is the current understudy to Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Brondby dynamo has racked up seven goals and six assists in 14 matches since the start of the Superligaen Championship round at the backend of the 2022/23 campaign.

This season, the talented youngster has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.28 as he has contributed with one goal and four 'big chances' created in five appearances. This came after Kvistgaarden scored seven goals and created seven 'big chances' in 15 league starts last term.

Oh, on the other hand, has scored seven goals in 21 appearances for Celtic since his move to the club from Suwon Bluewings, where he had scored 14 goals in 53 matches, during the January window.

The South Korean forward averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.81 as he scored six goals and created one 'big chance' for his teammates in 16 Scottish Premiership outings during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, which shows that the 22-year-old attacker is not as creative as the £4m-rated ace.

This came after a return of 14 goals and two 'big chances' created in 38 K League 1 matches throughout 2022 for the Bluewings, which earned him an average Sofascore rating of 6.95.

Kvistgaarden, who talent scout Jacek Kulig claimed last month is in "crazy form", could come in as an upgrade on Oh if he is able to replicate his recent performances for Brondby in Scotland due to his average performance level, his goalscoring quality, and

His current average Sofascore rating of 7.28 would have placed him third within the Celtic squad last term, which illustrates how impressive his displays for the Danish side have been.

The 21-year-old striker also produced a phenomenal 31 goals and 11 assists in 45 U19 matches for Brondby and, therefore, has the potential to be a prolific scorer to go along with his creativity from a no.9 position.

Kyogo (27) is the only current Celtic player who scored more than ten Premiership goals last season and Kvistgaarden's statistics suggest that he has the ability to provide Rodgers with another reliable scoring option whilst also being an upgrade on Oh at the top end of the pitch.