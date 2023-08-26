Celtic have been dealt a few blows throughout the summer as they have lost key players and their manager since the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Who has left Celtic this summer?

Ange Postecoglou opted to move down south to join Tottenham Hotspur and has since been replaced by Northern Irish tactician Brendan Rodgers, who is now in his second spell at Parkhead.

Key players Carl Starfelt and Jota have also been sold, to Celta Vigo and Al Ittihad respectively, whilst Aaron Mooy opted to retire from professional football.

The Hoops may now be fearing another high-profile exit as Japan international Reo Hatate has reportedly rejected a new contract from the club, with his current deal due to expire in 2026.

It has been claimed that a team from Ligue 1 and two sides from Saudi Arabia are keen on snapping up the central midfielder, who could leave Scotland if the right offer comes in for his services before next week's deadline.

Who could Celtic replace Reo Hatate with?

Rodgers could unearth a dream heir to the 25-year-old maestro by securing a deal to sign reported transfer target Tommy Doyle from Premier League side Manchester City this summer.

The 5 foot 8 whiz enjoyed an excellent season on loan to Sheffield United last season and could take the next step in his development by moving to Parkhead.

Doyle averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.99 and racked up three goals and four assists in 21 Championship starts for the Blades on their way to promotion to the Premier League.

However, there could be more to come from the 21-year-old ace if he is able to develop further with more senior experience under his belt and translate his academy form over to senior level.

The talented gem produced nine goals and 15 assists in 50 U21 matches for Manchester City - one goal contribution every 2.08 games on average - which suggests that the potential is there for him to be a Hatate-esque figure for the Hoops.

Last season, the current Celtic star amassed nine goals and 11 assists in 45 competitive outings for the club, which is one involvement every 2.25 clashes on average, and was the team's top-scoring central midfielder with six Scottish Premiership strikes.

This suggests that Doyle could provide Rodgers with a similar level of attacking output in comparison to Hatate if he is able to take another step in his development to replicate his U21 form, after four goals and seven assists in all competitions for Sheffield United last term.

The Citizens prodigy, who was once hailed as "exceptional" by scout Jacek Kulig, would not come in with a guarantee of being a success but his statistics at youth level, along with his impressive campaign in the Championship, suggest that it is a gamble worth taking.

Celtic could bring him in as an heir to Hatate with one eye on a possible exit for the Japan international before the window slams shut as his attacking quality from midfield could make him an ideal replacement for the Hoops ace, whose exit would leave a hole within the squad due to the impact he made last season.