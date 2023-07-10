The summer transfer window officially opened for business last month but Celtic have been relatively quiet both in terms of sales and signings.

Australian international Marco Tilio and Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm are the only new arrivals ahead of the 2023/24 campaign so far, whilst Jota has been the only significant departure after his move to Al Ittihad for a reported fee of £25m.

Brendan Rodgers replaced Ange Postecoglou in the dugout after the 57-year-old head coach opted to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Northern Irishman is in his second stint at Parkhead and will be hoping to replicate the success of his first spell at the club, in which he won seven trophies in less than three years.

Rodgers also oversaw a number of excellent signings in Glasgow and one of his best was the £9m capture of 20-year-old striker Odsonne Edouard.

The French centre-forward scored 27 goals in 68 appearances under the ex-Leicester manager and the Hoops were eventually able to sell him to Crystal Palace in 2021 for a fee that could rise to £18.5m.

Celtic could now land Rodgers his next Edouard by signing Benie Traore. According to Alan Nixon's Patreon (25/06/2023), the Scottish giants are one of the sides chasing the £5m-rated centre-forward this summer.

Is Benie Traore good?

The exciting forward is yet to prove himself in Scotland but his form for Hacken in Sweden suggests that the potential is there for him to be an outstanding player for the Hoops.

At the age of 20, Traore would arrive at the same age that Edouard did and could, therefore, be a player Rodgers works with to develop over time, which could lead to the club making a profit on him further down the line in the same way that they did with the French starlet.

The Hacken marksman has plundered an exceptional 12 goals in 14 Allsvenskan appearances in 2023, which is already more than every Celtic player other than Kyogo Furuhashi (27) managed in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Traore's average Sofascore rating of 7.27 would also place him third in the Hoops squad in terms of their average ratings for the 2022/23 campaign, with only Matt O'Riley (7.30) and Jota (7.45) ahead of him.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for the prolific youngster to be an outstanding performer for Rodgers, both with his ability to score goals on a regular basis and his average performance level.

The Ivorian marksman has also showcased his creativity in the Swedish top flight with 1.4 key passes per game for his side, whilst only three Celtic players managed more per match than him last term.

Traore, who was once hailed as a "jewel" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has the quality to be an excellent scorer and creator from a number nine position, which is exactly what Edouard was for Rodgers.

During the now-Palace ace's final season with the Northern Irish tactician, the 25-year-old gem racked up 22 goals and 11 assists in 27 league outings, which illustrates the immense impact he had in the final third.

Celtic could now find the manager his next talent of the same calibre by securing Traore's services before the deadline, based on his incredible form for Hacken this year.