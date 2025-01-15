As well as looking to bring in new players this month, Celtic are pushing to agree fresh terms with a young talent at Parkhead who is being pursued by multiple English sides, according to a reliable journalist.

The Hoops were held to a surprising 3-3 draw at Dundee on Tuesday evening but remain in comfortable control at the top of the Scottish Premiership, as they are 16 points clear, albeit Rangers have a game in hand.

Celtic are yet to conclude any transfer business this month, but it appears as though Brendan Rodgers is keen to add to his squad, as he won’t want them resting on their laurels. One player who could arrive this month is Sarpsborg winger Sondre Orjasaeter, as the Scottish side are in talks over a potential transfer. His arrival would strengthen Celtic’s wide areas, a position Rodgers wants to target, but they face competition to get this deal over the line as teams from France and Italy are also interested.

Meanwhile, an exit could be on the cards for one Celtic player this month, as left-back Greg Taylor is wanted by Championship duo Hull City and Queens Park Rangers. The defender is out of contract in the summer, and while Celtic continue to negotiate over a new deal, the Championship pair have made him a transfer target this month.

Taylor’s positive relationship with Rodgers means he would be happy to stay at the club, but he hasn’t ruled out moving on, depending on what is offered to him.

Celtic pushing to agree terms with young gem

Taylor is not the only player the Hoops are looking to tie down to a new contract, as Fabrizio Romano reports that Celtic are pushing Daniel Cummings to stay and sign a new contract amid interest from West Ham United and Brighton.

The 18-year-old is a product of Celtic’s academy, playing for their youth team, under-18s, and now their B team. Cummings is a centre forward for the Hoops and has been in sensational form this season, scoring 24 goals in 24 games in all competitions at that level.

Last season was an impressive campaign for the young forward, but he has taken his game to a new level, and that has now put him on the radar of some high-profile clubs. Both West Ham and Brighton are keen on signing Cummings, as he is out of contract in the summer.

Daniel Cummins' Celtic B team stats Apps 47 Goals 33 Assists 0

However, Celtic are not going to let the player go that easily, as they are pushing for him to remain at Celtic Park and sign a new contract. Cummings has yet to play for Celtic’s first team, but he did appear on the bench for their game against Ross County on Saturday. It would be expected that he would want some assurances about first-team minutes before signing a new contract with the Scottish champions, and if he doesn’t get it, a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.