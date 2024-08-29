With the deadline fast approaching, Celtic have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Brendan Rodgers' first choice target with a medical now booked to take place on Friday.

The Bhoys has no choice but to turn towards the transfer window following Matt O'Riley's move to Brighton & Hove Albion worth a reported £25m. The midfielder leaves behind a major attacking void, with his output from the middle of the park outmatching much of Rodgers' side. Now, with money to spend, the transfer rumours have been coming thick and fast.

Recent reports have linked Celtic with moves to sign the likes of Aaron Trusty from Sheffield United, with those reports even suggesting that the Scottish champions have submitted a fresh £5.5m bid to sign the defender.

The Sheffield United man may not be the only one through the door, however, as Celtic desperately search for an O'Riley replacement in the final stages of the transfer window. On paper, it's a difficult search, but the reality has seemingly been the exact opposite, with the Bhoys reportedly set to get Rodgers' first choice in midfield.

According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Celtic have reached a total agreement with Augsburg to sign Arne Engels in a deal worth a reported €13m (£11m), with a medical now booked to take place on Friday to officially seal the move for Rodgers' first choice.

The Belgian could now get the ultimate introduction to the Scottish Premiership in the form of an Old Firm derby in Celtic's next game set to take place on Sunday.

"Ambitious" Engels is different to O'Riley

Whilst O'Riley's attacking output was his standout trait, it's important to point out that Engels is a different type of midfielder, albeit one who also manages to contribute to goals. The 20-year-old scored three goals and assisted a further five for Augsburg last season as a box-to-box midfielder who can also play on the right-hand side and at right-back in important versatility.

That's not to say that Engels doesn't have the potential to recreate O'Riley's attacking talent, however. After all, the Dane, himself, only managed four goals in the season prior to last time out, when his numbers in front of goal finally matched his eye for an assist.

Engels could enjoy a similar rise in a Celtic side gunning for Scottish dominance yet again. The 20-year-old leaves Germany having been at the centre of impressive praise, including from ex-Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter when he first joined the club.

Reuter said via the Bundesliga's official website: “He is a very ambitious guy who wants to develop further and has consciously chosen FCA to take the next step in his career.”

That ambition has, of course, now taken Engels to Scotland in his most important role yet, with Celtic ending their window with a bang.