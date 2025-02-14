Celtic could now be set to net a massive profit this summer after it emerged that they were willing to cash in on one of their stars ahead of the new season, according to a fresh report.

Celtic on course for treble

Brendan Rodgers and his side are on course for a clean sweep of trophies in Scotland this season. They have already clinched the Scottish League Cup after beating Rangers in the final via a penalty shoot out.

They also lead Rangers in the Scottish Premiership by a mammoth 13 points with just a quarter of the campaign left to play thanks to a dreadful start to the season from their traditional title rivals.

The Bhoys have lost just once all season, that coming against Rangers, while they also boast both the best attack and the best defence in the competition, having scored more than 20 more goals than any other side.

Celtic's path to Scottish Cup success has also been made easier by Rangers' shock exit from the competition at the hands of second tier outfit Queen's Park, leaving Rodgers' side as overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy come the end of the season after they eased past Raith Rovers.

In fact, the only blot (if it can be called such) on Celtic's copybook this season is likely to come in Europe, where they look set to crash out of the Champions League at the last 32 stage after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at Celtic Park in the first leg of their clash.

Their form has not gone unnoticed, and now Celtic could be set to net a massive profit on one of their top performers this summer amid interest from south of the border.

Celtic ready to cash in on forward

That comes according to a report from The Daily Record, which relays claims from The Daily Mail that Newcastle have sent scouts on several occasions to watch impressive right-winger Nicolas Kuhn this year, most recently in the defeat to Bayern Munich.

Kuhn had an early goal against the Germans ruled out for offside, and was lively all evening against Vincent Kompany's side, something Newcastle's scouts will undoubtedly have approved of.

So far this season, Kuhn has managed 10 goals and six assists in 20 Scottish Premiership outings, as well as netting twice in the Champions League and five times in the Scottish League Cup.

Nicolas Kuhn this season (all comps) Appearances 35 Goals 17 Assists 12 Minutes per goal involvement 83

He was singled out for high praise by Scottish football pundit Marvin Bartley, who labelled him "breathtaking".

"This season, he’s really taken a game by the scruff of the neck on so many occasions whether he starts or comes on as a sub. He’s been absolutely brilliant, breathtaking for them if I’m honest."

And that form has seen clubs circle as they eye a move, with Newcastle thought to be chief among the suitors. The report claims that the Magpies are massive admirers, and that "this summer could see Celtic reluctantly cash in on Kuhn" but only if they receive a fee of £20m or more.

Having signed for £3m from Austrian side Rapid Vienna, such a move would see Celtic make a massive profit (£17m or 660%) on their winger, which they could then reinvest back into the squad. Is it a move they should be looking to do?