After finally kickstarting their summer transfer window with the arrival of Viljami Sinisalo from Aston Villa, Celtic are reportedly now ready to ruthlessly show one youngster the door in the coming weeks.

Celtic transfer news

To say it's been a quiet transfer window for the Scottish champions would be an understatement. Prior to Sinisalo, Celtic hadn't welcomed a single fresh face with pre-season underway. Now, at the very least, however, they've found their replacement for the retired Joe Hart.

The former Aston Villa shot-stopper arrives looking to follow in Hart's footsteps and instantly ease any concerns that Brendan Rodgers may have regarding the goalkeeper department.

Rodgers welcomed the goalkeeper, telling CelticTV: "I am delighted to welcome Vil to Celtic. He is a keeper with real qualities and someone we have been aware of and monitored for some time. Clearly we have been looking to develop our goalkeeping team and we are really pleased to have secured one of the talented keepers we really wanted."

Alas, as one player arrives, another could be on his way out. According to Football Insider, Celtic are now ready to sell Bosun Lawal amid interest from Premier League side Bournemouth and Championship side Stoke City. The young defender impressed on loan at Fleetwood Town last season and could now make a permanent return to English football at an even higher level.

Rodgers may be a frustrated figure if the 21-year-old does leave, though, having recently told CelticTV via Daily Record following Lawal's performance in a 1-1 friendly draw against Somerset Park: "I really like Bosun. He is a player clearly that has got a lot of physical attributes.

"But what he has as well is a lot of football ability. Been out on loan and you can see he has had that experience and has that power and quality to break though. We seen that this evening. Really pleased for him."

Celtic may regret stance on "unbelievable" Lawal

It speaks volumes that a side at Bournemouth's level are reportedly interested in Lawal, who is still just 21 years old. Given that he reportedly earned just £1,200-a-week at Fleetwood Town last season too, keeping hold of the central defender would hardly dent Celtic's wage bill. All the signs are pointing towards an exit that the Bhoys may regret.

One rare trait that Lawal possesses is his goalscoring ability as a defender, having managed six goals in League One last season, which included an effort described as "unbelievable" by Charlie Adam in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Barnsley.

Nonetheless, it's a trait that Celtic look set to pass up, as Bournemouth or Stoke City potentially emerge to become Lawal's next destination.