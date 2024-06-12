Celtic have recieved an opening offer for one of their forwards this summer, it has been reported.

Bhoys keen to strengthen

It promises to be a busy summer for Brendan Rodgers and Celtic despite their Scottish Premiership success. They are keen to bolster their ranks with a move for a striker, and remain in talks over a move for Adam Idah on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell in Glasgow.

The Bhoys will also need to find a new no.1 after Joe Hart hung up his gloves, while they are keen to add Paulo Bernardo on a permanent basis too.

There are also set to be plenty of departures, and the first one may be imminent.

Hyeon-gyu Oh wants out

That comes in the shape of fringe player Hyeon-gyu Oh, who has endured a tough 18 months in Glasgow. He drew praise from Brendan Rodgers after helping Celtic rescue a point in November with his first goal of the season, with the boss dubbing him a "superb" professional, and it seemed his Celtic career may have lift off.

“The big guy takes his touch and it’s a wonderful finish", Rodgers explained. “I’m really pleased for him.

“For the guys who aren’t playing so much, you always have to recognise and acknowledge their efforts, which I do with them.

“He looks after his body, his diet, everything is superb. He’s so professional, he looks at his training and he knows when asked upon he can come in and make an impact."

But following the arrival of Adam Idah in January, ​​​​​Hyeon-gyu Oh was in the squad for just three of the remaining 11 Scottish Premiership games, and saw just 10 minutes of action in four months, dropping out of the squad for the Scottish Cup semi-final and final as well.

With just three top flight starts to his name last season, and Rodgers openly keen to bring in another striker (ideally Idah), his future looks bleak at Celtic Park despite still having four years left to run on his £9,000 a week deal in Glasgow.

Hyeon-gyu Oh's Celtic career Appearances 47 Starts 6 Goals 12 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 109

Now reports from Belgium suggest he has been offered a lifeline. That is because KRC Genk are said to have the Celtic man "on top of their wishlist" for the summer, and have even "made an initial offer" to Celtic for the South Korean, though no details of the offer have been disclosed.

For his part, Hyeon-gyu Oh is keen to leave in a bid to "revive his career", and would be open to moving to the Pro League this summer, while Genk are looking to "close the deal quickly".

There is no word on Celtic's response to the offer, but with Oh having seen so little action last season and a striker on Rodgers' wishlist, standing in the way of any potential departure seems pointless unless the offer is deemed insufficient.