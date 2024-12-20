Celtic are believed to have received an offer for an "excellent" player ahead of the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph.

With January approaching fast, the Hoops will have the opportunity to make new signings, bolstering Brendan Rodgers' squad for the second half of the season, hopefully boosting their chances of success in both the Scottish Premiership and Champions League.

A reunion with Kieran Tierney has been mooted in recent days, with the Scot struggling for playing time at Arsenal, being loaned out to Real Sociedad last season. In fact, it has even been claimed that the left-back would be willing to take a pay cut to return to Parkhead, with a free transfer at the end of the season possible when his contract expires.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Tahirovic has been earmarked as a potential long-term replacement for Callum McGregor in the middle of the park, with the 21-year-old midfielder currently plying his trade at Ajax.

Rodgers is also thought to be an admirer of Michel-Ange Balikwisha, too, personally wanting to bring him to Celtic. He is shining as a forward at Royal Antwerp, scoring 25 goals and registering 14 assists in 126 appearances for the Belgian side.

Celtic receive bid for "excellent" player

Taking to X on Thursday, Sky Sports reporter Joseph claimed that Celtic have received an offer for Stephen Welsh from KV Mechelen that may be accepted, ahead of a potential January exit for the remainder of the season:

It makes perfect sense for Celtic to allow Welsh to move somewhere else on a temporary basis next month, considering he isn't seen as a key player currently.

The 24-year-old centre-back has made just one solitary appearance for the Hoops this season, coming in the Scottish League Cup, so letting him move to another club on loan would surely be beneficial for both the champions and the player himself.

It remains to be seen if Welsh will remain at Celtic for the long term, but he is still a relatively young player and has received praise from Paul John Dykes in the past, who said of him:

"My man of the match was young Welsh, this is my positive. Last night, we mentioned it on A Celtic State of Mind - lucky or a good source who knows but we knew he was playing last night. He came on, I thought he had a very good game. He was caught a bit flat-footed [for] the goal, I think. Can’t blame the young guy though. I thought he had an excellent game for his first game against Rangers."

Welsh's current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, so there is no great rush to make a decision over his future, but if Celtic don't see him as a part of their long-term plans, accepting a permanent offer next summer could be the right time to get the most money for him.