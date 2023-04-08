Celtic have been dealt a blow after Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Reo Hatate is ruled out of the Scottish Premiership game vs Rangers today.

What's the latest injury news on Hatate?

The Hoops will be the hosts this afternoon when they welcome their rivals to Parkhead for the hugely anticipated showdown but are set to be without the services of the 25-year-old. The Japanese international sustained a suspected hamstring injury during the 3-1 victory over Hibernian before the international break where he was forced off the pitch after just 13 minutes and has not featured since.

The Bhoys boss revealed last weekend that the midfielder was “close” to staging his comeback and that he would “hopefully” be able to make the squad for today’s game, though it sounds like the fixture has arrived ever so slightly too soon.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou revealed that Hatate hasn’t recovered in time and therefore won’t be available for selection for the Old Firm derby. As quoted by The Daily Record, he said:

"Reo hasn't come up but Aaron is fine so from last week, the only change is Aaron's available. It is disappointing for Reo more than anything, he loves playing these games, he's had an impact every time he has. You get disappointed for the player and you want everyone available, but from a team perspective, we have depth in that area."

Huge blow for Celtic and Postecoglou...

Hatate has been dubbed a “magical” player by journalist Josh Bunting and having started 24 of Celtic’s 30 league matches this season prior to today's game, it’ll be a massive blow for Postecoglou to not have him at his disposal for such a big fixture.

The £12k-p/w talent has clocked up 17 goal contributions (eight goals and nine assists) in 38 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23 whilst averaging 2.25 shots per game, highlighting the constant prolific threat he provides in the final third. The Glasgow based-star is also an extremely versatile and therefore useful option to have available having operated in defensive and central midfield alongside at right-back since the start of this term.

Hatate has played a significant role in the Hoops’ success this season and the boss will be gutted to not have him available for a tie of this calibre and importance but it doesn’t sound like he’s facing too much longer on the sidelines so supporters will be hoping to have him back as soon as possible.