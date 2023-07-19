It has been a summer of significant change for Celtic since they beat Inverness at Hampden to secure the domestic treble for the 2022/23 campaign at the start of June.

Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou decided to depart shortly after the end of the season to join Tottenham Hotspur and has been replaced by Brendan Rodgers, who is now in his second spell at Parkhead.

There have also been alterations within the squad as Jota completed a permanent move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, whilst Aaron Mooy confirmed his retirement from football.

The club have reacted to those departures by completing deals for a host of fresh faces, including Hyun-jun Yang, Marco Tilio, and Odin Thiago Holm who bolster their options in midfield and out wide.

Another change that could take place heading into next season is a switch from Postecolou's preferred 4-3-3 system to Rodgers' favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.

This could open up the door for Scotland international David Turnbull to return to prominence as the 24-year-old, who is a number ten by trade, only started six Scottish Premiership matches throughout last season.

The ex-Motherwell ace averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.47 - the highest at the club - during the 2020/21 campaign as he produced nine goals and 12 'big chances' created whilst mainly being deployed in his favoured position.

Further to this, the 4-2-3-1 set-up could also provide a pathway for B Team star Rocco Vata to make his breakthrough at first-team level as an attacking midfielder and ultimatelly Turnbull's heir.

What is Rocco Vata's style of play?

The 18-year-old maestro, who has been capped by Ireland's U19 side, is a number ten who likes to find the back of the net on a regular basis, whilst also being able to play out wide or through the middle as a number nine.

Vata has been in senior training with Celtic this month and Rodgers commented on his talent by stating: "He's strong, quick, he wants to score goals."

This is backed up by the teenage wizard's form for the academy team last season. He racked up nine goals alongside one assist in 16 Lowland League matches, which proved that the promising technician can compete against senior professionals, albeit at a fifth-tier level.

His B Team form caught Postecoglou's eye as the Australian handed him four Scottish Premiership appearances last term, in which the Hoops prodigy was able to showcase his creative ability with two 'big chances' created in just 44 minutes of action.

Youth coach Dara O'Dea claimed that Vata has a "killer attitude that never stops" which bodes well for his chances of eventually breaking into Rodgers' squad on a regular basis with it looking as though he boasts the mentality ito keep pushing himself to develop.

Therefore, the Irish youth international, who talent scout Jacek Kulig stated has an "exciting future", could grow into a dream Turnbull heir for Rodgers at Celtic.

Indeed, the potential is there for Vata to be an attacking midfielder who can make a big impact at the top end of the pitch as a crative magician possessing the quality to score goals and create 'big chances' week-in-week-out for his side.